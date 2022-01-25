The Pros and Cons of Bitcoin – Highlights

The debate on Bitcoin sees on the one hand the supporters who believe it is the future of finance and on the other the skeptics who compare it to a classic pyramid scheme. As the arguments sharpen, the stakes have also increased: the market capitalization of the cryptocurrency universe jumped from around $ 200 billion in 2019 to over $ 2,200 billion at the end of 2021.

In the face of the rapid growth of the cryptocurrency sector, a lively debate has also ignited among the investment professionals of Capital Group. In particular, Mark Casey, portfolio manager, provides arguments in favor, while Douglas Upton, an equity analyst dealing with the metallurgical and mining industry, provides the rebuttal against.

Given the volatility that characterizes it, how can investors determine a reasonable price for Bitcoin?

Mark Casey: Bitcoin valuation is a real paradox. On the one hand, it is an asset that will never be able to generate profits and, like all assets that fall into this category, it has an intrinsic value of zero. It is not possible to actualize the cash flow of Bitcoin just as it is not possible to actualize the cash flow of gold, a Stradivarius violin, fine arts, or any other collector’s item. Anything that cannot generate profits is only worth what people are willing to pay. In a sense, therefore, the evaluation is completely arbitrary.

On the other hand, I believe that Bitcoin can become one of the most valuable assets in the world due to the unique properties it has, which are almost universally interesting for anyone who interacts with money.

1. No one can create more. The supply limit for Bitcoin will always be 21 million, so that no person or government can dilute your position by increasing the number of Bitcoins in circulation.

2. Bitcoin is the only form of money that cannot be censored. It can be used by anyone with an internet connection and no one can stop you from sending or receiving a transaction.

3. It is difficult to confiscate. Bitcoin is actually just a password. You can remember it by heart or write it down and take it with you anywhere in the world. Unlike money deposited in checking accounts, it cannot be confiscated by governments or creditors.

Half of the world’s population lives under authoritarian regimes that can prevent the use of the monetary system or withdraw money directly from bank accounts. This is why I believe that this type of asset can arouse very strong interest. The world heritage is approximately $ 600 trillion. If Bitcoin gains a larger share, the price can go up a lot.

Douglas Upton: I’m a little jealous, I admit. I wish I had thought of creating something divisible, with rules that cannot be changed and limited reserves and then convincing people to buy it from me. I honestly think I wouldn’t have been taken seriously. Mark compares Bitcoin to fine arts and luxury violins. The valuation of these assets is always questionable, while the fact that they are rare is objective. The scarcity of Bitcoin, on the other hand, is artificial; someone has determined that this was the case. Looking back over the history of Bitcoin, it turns out that it was originally created to send money over the internet, but with little success. It is an inefficient method. Over time, some began to think, “It’s a store of value.” Since, as an analyst, I have been following gold for many decades, I can say that I have the impression of being in front of a film that has already been seen.

I started working on the largest bullion bank in the world. At the time we said “If everyone invested 5% of their assets in gold, the price of gold would be much higher.” And now here we are with Bitcoin. The reasoning is the same. The price of Bitcoin is set by the financial markets, i.e. by the people who buy it only because they think that, in the future, others will be willing to pay more for it. It reminds me a lot of a pyramid scheme. If the financial markets don’t need Bitcoin, the same cannot be said by reversing the factors. With Bitcoin, investors can make and lose a lot of money, but it is almost impossible to establish an intellectual framework about its valuation.

But is Bitcoin an effective hedge against inflation? Is your mining harmful to the environment? Is there a possibility that governments will ban Bitcoin? And finally, will Bitcoin fall prey to competition from other digital currencies? The two Capital Group experts discussed these other aspects.

