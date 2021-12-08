the pros and cons of each GOTY candidate

Here we are, i The Game Awards 2021 are upon us and it is time for predictions on what will be the best video games of 2021 in each category. Although, tell the truth, you are only interested in Game of the Year, right?

It is normal, as at the Oscars there is only talk of the Academy Award for the best film, and the rest is just the stuff of hardcore cinephiles.

Since we have made our choices, because we are on the international jury of the kermesse of Geoff Keighley, it would not make much sense to tell you who “we think” are the winners. First of all because we cannot do it, unless we find the good Geoff under the house, and then because our considerations would inevitably be flawed.

So, we want to do an exercise, and we also ask you to do so in the comments. For each video game nominated in the Game of the Year category, we will tell you why he should win… and why he shouldn’t win.

In a spirit of great Christian Democrat level playing field, let’s try to analyze with clarity pros and cons the awarding of a prize to one or the other title.

Deathloop – Arkane Studios / Bethesda

Deathloop should triumph at The Game Awards 2021 because Arkane has been able to collect all the good things he has done in his career, in a single video game. Taking advantage of the idea of ​​the loop, he has created an amazing game design, together with a remarkable artistic direction.

But Deathloop it shouldn’t triumph at The Game Awards 2021 because, with all its great qualities (and a few flaws), it failed to break into the hearts of the players. The dilemma of the game art house which inevitably does not conquer the general public.

»Deathloop – the review

It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios / EA

The new title of the eclectic Josef Fares should win at The Game Awards 2021 because It Takes Two offers a unique gameplay idea, an evolution of the splendid A Way Out, combined with an engaging narrative. If it wins it would be a good sign for the whole industry.

But It Takes Two shouldn’t win because, quite simply, the value of the other titles mentioned risks crushing Fares’ excellent work. Beyond all, as good as the title is, it lacks that something to be remembered as a memorable experience.

»It Takes Two – the review

Metroid Dread – Mercury Steam / Nintendo

Metroid Dread should win the Game of the Year award because it reminded us why the genre of metroidvania it is called that, with a classic but innovative gameplay in rewarding the improvisation of the players. An exploration that is the daughter of no one but itself.

Metroid Dread shouldn’t win the Game of the Year award because, as solid and galvanizing as it is, it lacks the true pivotal element to make it a great classic. It’s one of Switch’s best 2021 titles, but it lacks the makings of GOTY.

»Metroid Dread – the review

Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios

Psychonauts 2 comes from another era, and if he wins the award for best video game of the year would be a good sign that nostalgia can be a winning weapon, if well calibrated. Artistically valuable, with an old school platforming, but as refined as the modern ones.

But precisely because Psychonauts 2 comes from another era, it’s hard to imagine as the best video game of the year. While representing a videogame work of great value, on the whole it remains a more of the same in many of its founding aspects.

»Psychonauts 2 – the review

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games / SIE

It would be very interesting see win one of the most famous exclusives of the early days of PlayStation 5. Indeed, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart managed to take advantage of the console’s SSD to create an element of real gameplay with its portals, and was the first exponent of graphics next-gen.

But, let’s be honest, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart didn’t make its mark. In the end, the title turned out to be a platformer without too much real flickers, while staging a real pleasure for the eyes. Great title to keep playing on PS5, but a GOTY must have another thickness.

»Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – the review

Resident Evil Village – Capcom

With Resident Evil Village, Capcom has given us confirmation that the series can continue in new directions. A win at The Game Awards it would be an award to an excellent evolution of the franchise, with all due respect to the detractors, and an award to the game formula chosen by Capcom.

But, while Resident Evil Village proved to be a great video game, it owes much of its success to the seventh and fourth installments. From them it inherits a large part of its game structure, and while the construction of the challenges of the villains is very good, not everything is on the same level.

»Resident Evil Village – the review