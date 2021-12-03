the prosecutor could summon Jorge Mendes- Corriere.it

The historic friend and prosecutor of CR7 could testify before the magistrates investigating the accounts of the Juventus club

The last ace up the sleeve of the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office to find Cristiano Ronaldo’s “famous card”, “the one that should not theoretically exist”, is to call as a witness Jorge Mendes, friend and historical prosecutor of CR7. A hypothesis being examined by the deputy prosecutor Marco Gianoglio and the substitutes Mario Bendoni and Ciro Santoriello, who are investigating the alleged capital gains of the last three financial statements of Juventus. The player’s agent could be contacted and invited to the Prosecutor’s Office after the Christmas holidays. In the meantime, the investigators will hunt down the document by analyzing the papers seized during the searches that took place on Friday 26 November in the offices of the football club. At the moment, in fact, the club has not yet delivered it despite the request of the magistrates.

Today (2 December), with the convocation of the head of the Juventus Under 23 team Giovanni Manna, the first round of hearings of witnesses informed on the facts ended. The manager spoke for three hours, at the end of which the prosecutors secreted the minutes. In recent days the sporting director Federico Cherubini, the CEO Maurizio Arrivabene and the organizing secretary Paolo Morganti had already been heard. While two of the suspects, Marco Re and Stefano Bertola (both former finance managers) preferred not to answer. Andrea Agnelli, Pavel Nedved, Fabio Paratici (former ds today at Tottenham) and Stefano Cerrato (manager of the finance sector) have not even been called up.

It will not even be heard the lawyer Cesare Gabasio, appointed legal representative of Juventus (investigated under the Corporate Liability Act). The professional could have clarified the doubts of the Prosecutor on the “famous paper” which would concern the “back wages” of the Portuguese bomber. In fact, the wiretapping captured by the men of the financial police in which the mysterious document is mentioned would be taken from a telephone conversation between Cherubini and Gabasio which took place in September.

