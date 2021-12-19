World

The prosecutor: “If the husband wins the wife’s resistance, it is not rape”

James Reno
Sometimes a man has to “overcome the minimum resistance that every woman, in the course of a stable and lasting relationship, in the weariness of daily chores, tends to exercise when a husband tries a sexual approach”.

These are the reasons with which, according to what was anticipated by the fact, a prosecutor of the Prosecutor of Benevento asked for the dismissal of the complaint for sexual violence filed by a woman against her husband.

The same Prosecutor of Benevento specified: “We do not underestimate even the slightest constricting approach in interpersonal relationships between men and women”.

But controversy, including political ones, broke out.

Among the first to take a stand, Silvia Fregolent, deputy of Italia Viva, who said she was “bewildered” by reasons defined as “hallucinating”.

“If the fact does not exist – he adds – it must be clearly stated while minimizing means not only offending the dignity of women but also putting people’s lives at risk, given that it has been established that many femicides, even one in seven, could be avoided if the complaints had been taken seriously. Here we are faced with judgments by the prosecutor who bring the country back to the time of the honor killing “, concludes the parliamentarian.

