The prosecutor who participated in the interrogation of Witness A leaves the country and tells the MP to persecute those who fight against corruption

As published by Sanz, author of the investigation of The lighthouseWitness accuses Giammattei of financing his campaign with bribes from construction companies, on his social networks, former Feci prosecutor Carlos Antonio Videz Navas was the one who questioned Witness A and was investigating the Guatemalan president in the case.

Carlos Antonio Videz Navas, who was a prosecutor of the Special Prosecutor against Impunity (Feci) of the Public Ministry (MP) and recently left the country due to the “persecution” that exists against people who fight against corruption, was one of the people who was present at the interrogation of Witness A, as revealed by the journalist from The lighthouseJosé Luis Sanz, who revealed that said witness accused President Alejandro Giammattei of financing his campaign with bribes from construction companies.

Research The lighthouse affirms that when Alejandro Giammattei aspired to the presidency of Guatemala in 2019, he reached an agreement with the then Minister of Communications under Jimmy Morales, José Luis Benito, to receive US$2.6 million (about Q20 million) for the presidential campaign in exchange for Benito remained in his position.

This statement was made by Witness A, a former trusted man of President Giammattei who, in an audio of a statement in advance of evidence, testified that the then presidential candidate and the then secretary of the Vamos party, Giorgio Bruni, negotiated with Benito the delivery of a contribution to the presidential campaign in exchange for keeping the official in office.

According to the research of The lighthouse, Witness A’s statement was recorded confidentially in the presence of the judge, two prosecutors and a defense attorney on May 18, 2021, at an advance evidence hearing that is part of an investigation that the Special Prosecutor against Impunity ( FECI) opened in October 2020, after finding 22 suitcases with nearly US$16 million in cash in a house in Antigua Guatemala, Sacatepéquez, which had been rented by former communications minister José Luis Benito. For this case, the former Minister of Communications is accused of money laundering and Giorgio Bruni, former Private Secretary of the Presidency of Giammattei, is also being investigated.

Free Press verified through a second source that Vides Navas was in the witness statement in advance of evidence, in which the so-called “witness A” spoke about the alleged negotiations. Said diligence was carried out at the headquarters of the Public Ministry in zone 1 of the capital.

The prosecutor who questioned Witness A and investigated @DrGiammattei, Carlos Videz, announces his exile. He led the case of the Q122 million from Antigua until Porras displaced him. He accuses the Attorney General of persecuting those who dared “to expose corruption.” #Guatemala pic.twitter.com/dGhWqoeCUR – José Luis Sanz (@jlsanz) February 21, 2022

The departure of the prosecutor and the accusations against the MP

Videz Navas announced last Sunday his resignation from the MP and his departure from the country, preventing an attempt on his life and to avoid being “one more victim of the unjust persecution, aimed at punishing those of us who dared to expose corruption, as reflect the recent arrests.”

In a statement published that day, he addresses his family, friends and the people of Guatemala, who according to him accompanied them in “the historic effort to combat corruption and impunity” and communicates why he decided to leave the country.

“It has become clear that Attorney General Consuelo Porras has been making progress in her plan to guarantee impunity for the criminal networks she should be pursuing. From the beginning of her mandate, she complicated the role of committed and independent prosecutors. The investigations do not advance against certain people; and are speeding up against human rights defenders and independent justice operators, as reflected in recent weeks, with the arrest of several former colleagues, who fought with the sole purpose of investigating and learning the truth in cases of corruption in the country,” the statement read.

“I was one of the prosecutors in charge of emblematic cases such as: Construction and Corruption, where we discovered complex maneuvers of looting the Guatemalan State. The progress of the investigations allowed the discovery of a series of events that became operational as the investigation progressed. Construction and Corruption Phase 2: Network of Power, Corruption and Laundering; 122 Million Quetzals; Legal Advice: Money Laundering Operation, among others (in which different courts of justice determined the responsibility of several defendants)”, continues the document of former prosecutor Videz.

He adds that far from making an effort to support the work team, the authorities used the complexity of the investigation as a weapon against the prosecutors, “at the request of those accused of corruption, various false profiles were used on social networks to attack I job done”.

I add that the coordination of the operators of these accounts, with the administration of the current Public Ministry, is such that the denomination of the cases comes from statements in said profiles (Example: “Multicausa”).

“Preventing an attempt on my life, I made the difficult decision to resign and leave the country to avoid being one more victim of the unjust persecution aimed at punishing those of us who dared to expose corruption, as reflected in the recent arrests,” says former prosecutor Videz.

He adds that he admires and respects each of his former colleagues who have already been criminalized. “It hurts to be persecuted for having done the work of trying to build a better country, but I urge the Guatemalan population to fight for a true rule of law,” concludes the statement that was published on February 20, 2022.

Government rejection

The Guatemalan Government spoke out on Tuesday, February 15, against the publication of the Salvadoran newspaper El Faroin which an audio of a supposed witness is presented who affirms that Alexander Giammattei negotiated a millionaire contribution for his election campaign, in exchange for keeping Joseph Louis Benedict in front of the Ministry of communications.

The Guatemalan Government indicated that it “categorically rejects any unfounded and maliciously constructed accusation or assumption that seeks to link the ruler with former officials currently under investigation.”

The Secretary of Communication of the Presidency, Kevin Lopezaddressed the media and asked not to replicate the information.

“We call on the media not to replicate this type of false, malicious, constructed, coordinated news. Since Friday, they asked us for a position. It was not done by just one outlet, it was done by three foreign outlets based in Washington,” he assured.

“This responds to an agenda of manipulation and, above all, of media discredit, specifically due to this type of assumptions made from investigations. We call on the population to obtain information from reliable sources. We clarify from the Executive our rejection of this type of practices, which are false, malicious, manipulated and coordinated manipulations, ”he indicated. MP positions

Rafael Curruchiche, head of the Special Prosecutor’s Office against Impunity (Feci), of the Public Ministry, also offered statements on February 15 in relation to the publication made in the Salvadoran media The lighthouse and although he did not express it verbatim, he tacitly acknowledged that there is an investigation in which he could link President Alejandro Giammattei.

In his statements, the head of the Feci said that the publication of The lighthousebecause the investigation and people are put in danger and therefore there is an obstruction to the investigation.

He added that a complaint is being filed to establish how this audio was leaked, facts and circumstances of an investigation that is under reserve.

It is there that Curruchiche tacitly acknowledges that there is indeed an investigation or case in which President Giammattei could figure.

Curruchiche explains that on October 29, 2021, the Feci learned that there was an investigation and derived from it and the incidents thereof, at the time an escrow was generated which is in the possession of Judge Erika Aifán, of Court D of Greater Risk, and that when one analyzes the publication of The lighthousethere it is confirmed that the document is in the hands of the judge.

He said that they have no knowledge of the identity of Witness A.

A day later, on February 16, the attorney general, Consuelo Porras, spoke about the case of Witness A and pointed out that the case of Benito, who is linked to a trial and in preventive detentionis under total confidentiality and said that the leak of information is worrying, This puts the progress of the investigation at risk.

“This case is totally reserved and it is worrying that the investigation is violated by disseminating information that is only known to the parties to the process, in that sense, the head of the Special Prosecutor’s Office Against Impunity has filed a criminal complaint for the leak of said information and it has been forwarded to the Administrative Crimes Prosecutor’s Office,” said Porras.

What’s more, The prosecutor said that Witness A mentioned in the note from “El Faro” filed a complaint for allegedly having been forced to declare non-existent information.

This statement contradicts what Curruchiche expressed, who stated that the identity of Witness A was unknown.