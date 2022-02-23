The Prosecutor’s Office concludes that the death of María Paola Hernández was “self-inflicted”

The San Juan Prosecutor’s Office reported this morning that they will file the case of Maria Paola Hernandez August -the woman found lifeless last October in a residence in Cupey after a confusing incident- concluding that the death was “self-inflicted”.

The Chief Prosecutor of the Justice Department, Jessica Correa Gonzalezalleged in written statements that the investigation of the case included the analysis of the autopsy performed on the body, expert examinations, testimonies of 25 witnesses and about 30 pieces of evidence, including videos and audios.

“After conducting a complete and exhaustive investigation, in which the Public Ministry, the Institute of Forensic Sciences (ICF) and the Police Bureau examined all possible angles and agreed on the findings, we affirm with certainty that the death of María Paola It was not caused by a third party.said the official.

“The results of the autopsy and the forensic medical report confirm this,” added Correa González. “Out of respect and consideration for a request from the family, these are the statements of the Public Ministry and the method established to disclose them,” the agency said.

For her part, the executive director of the ICF, María Conte Miller, stated in written statements that the legal medical investigation into the death of María Paola ended in November, although the Prosecutor’s investigation was still ongoing.

“From the forensic point of view, with the analysis of the scene and the results of the expert analysis, it was possible to establish that the cause of death was due to a gunshot wound and the manner of death was suicide. At that time, we informed the family of the result. Today, the Justice Department announced that it has closed the case as a self-inflicted death. Out of respect for the family’s wishes, these are the only statements we will make on the case,” Conte Miller said.

Hernández Agosto was found dead, on October 30, in the matrimonial room of her residence located in the Colinas de Cupey urbanization, in San Juan.

Her husband, Joseph Bobonisalleged before the authorities that the woman took her own life with a shot after an argument between the two.

However, from the beginning the case was categorized by the Police as an “undetermined death” because the body of Hernández Agosto had blows to the head and two gunshot wounds, also to the head.

A 9-millimeter Glock pistol, registered to Bobonis, was seized in the room.

María Paola Hernández was the mother of two girls.

The PAS Line is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to help people with suicidal behavior or mental health problems such as: depression, domestic violence and anxiety disorders, among others. If you have or know someone with suicidal thoughts, call 1-800-981-0023 immediately.