The Prosecutor’s Office, for the second time, requests the preclusion of the investigation against former President Álvaro Uribe

A new chapter is beginning to be written in the long criminal process against former President Álvaro Uribe Vélez for the alleged crimes of procedural fraud and bribery that even led to the Supreme Court of Justice issuing an insurance measure to the former president. There Uribe and his defense considered that before this high court they did not have the guarantees for a fair and balanced trial, Uribe resigned his seat in the Senate and his case went to the ordinary process in which it is the prosecution that investigate.

At first, the process was assumed by the Prosecutor Gabriel Jaimes, who in his investigation did not find merits to continue the criminal process, and after a long exposition before Judge 28 of Bogotá, he requested the preclusion of the investigation, which did not was accepted, so Jaimes stepped aside and the case was resumed by the prosecutor Javier Fernando Cárdenas.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, in this case assumed by Cárdenas, “the acts of investigation suggested by the 28th criminal judge of the Bogotá circuit were carried out, who denied the request for preclusion of the previously requested investigation.”

At the time, the judge had considered that there were not enough elements to support this preclusion request without a thorough investigation, largely accepting the arguments of those who presented themselves as victims in the process, such as Uribe’s usual antagonist, the Senator Iván Cepeda, former prosecutor Eduardo Montealegre, and the ex-wife of star witness Juan Guillermo Monsalve, Deyanira Gómez, among others.

Apparently, those gaps that Judge 28 had raised would have been corrected by the prosecutor Javier Fernando Cárdenas who, “in just over three months of investigative activities, took 14 statements, questioned the accused, carried out seven inspections of different authorities, made a selective database search and performed technical tests and forensic analysis in photography and video, acoustics, computer forensics and cell phone information extraction, among others.”

Already in legal matters, the Prosecutor’s Office, through a statement, confirmed the technical reasons for which it is valid to present, again, a request for preclusion of the criminal investigation against former President Uribe.

“In accordance with the provisions of article 294 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and in accordance with the constitutional and legal interpretations of the Superior Court of Bogotá and the Criminal Cassation Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice, in the place of guardianship within this same case , the delegated prosecutor filed a new request for preclusion of the investigation, “says the Prosecutor’s Office, arguing the reason for the new decision.

Thus, everything is served so that a new and extensive chapter is given, this time of the request for estoppel, which, as happened with the last request, will face the legal arguments presented by the prosecutor Cárdenas and the defense of Uribe at the head of the lawyers Jaime Granados and Jaime Lombana, against those used by those who have considered themselves victims of persecution by Uribe, among whom are the former prosecutor Montealegre, the lawyer Miguel Ángel del Río, representative of Deyanira Gómez, and Reinaldo Villalba, lawyer of Iván Cepeda.

At the time, the 28th judge had indicated that “the Prosecutor’s Office failed to demonstrate the atypicality of the conduct investigated for procedural fraud in the case of the witnesses who were approached by Diego Cadena and Juan José Salazar, to be heard with economic offers and legal support “.

For the judge it was clear that there is a reasonable inference of authorship or participation in the commission of the behaviors that, on the contrary, the Prosecutor’s Office tried to preclude in its request: procedural fraud and bribery in criminal proceedings. However, she clarified the judge that her decision does not make former President Uribe responsible for committing these crimes, only that there is a probability of the occurrence of punishable conduct.

In all the facts enunciated by the Prosecutor’s Office, the six that he presented in his arguments to request the estoppel, at the discretion of the judge, were not accepted, since the The prosecutor in the case was unable to overturn the reasonable inference valued by the Supreme Court of Justice in the investigation that even helped build the Prosecutor’s Office itself.

The defense of victims managed, according to the judge, to demonstrate and build a hypothesis of typicity of the procedural fraud, after demonstrating how the statements of the witnesses of the Prosecutor’s Office reached opposite conclusions, since they do not remember dates and, on the contrary, they do the meetings with Senator Iván Cepeda.

“The office considers that a hypothesis of typicity of procedural fraud behavior can be reasonably affirmed in relation to the manuscript sent by (alias) Racumín and that through the technical defense it was taken to the Supreme Court of Justice,” said the judge, at the time of denying the estoppel in the first instance.