the prosecutor’s office requests more than eight years in prison for Shakira for tax evasion

The public prosecutor’s office in Barcelona (northeastern Spain) announced on Friday that it would ask for more than eight years in prison for tax evasion against Colombian star Shakira, who refuses any agreement and says she is ready to go to trial.

Shakira claims her innocence

In its indictment, which AFP was able to consult, the prosecution also indicates that it will claim nearly 24 million euros in fines from the singer, accused of having subtracted 14.5 million euros. euros to the Spanish tax authorities between 2012 and 2014. Justice must now decide whether to hold a trial and when.

Shakira, who claims her innocence, said Wednesday that she would refuse to seal an agreement with the prosecution, saying she would prefer a trial to this plea-guilty procedure.

According to his lawyers, the possibility of reaching an agreement remains open until the opening of the hearing in a court in Barcelona, ​​while the formal dismissal of the star, aged 45, has not yet been pronounced.

The singer denounces a “total violation of her rights”

The singer, who denounces a “total violation of her rights” and “abusive methods” on the part of the prosecution, is “confident in the fact that justice will give her reason”, had indicated her advice on Wednesday in a press release.

The Barcelona prosecutor’s office accuses the interpreter of the hits Hips don’t lie, WakaWaka Where Loca for not having declared his income to the Spanish tax authorities during the years 2012, 2013 and 2014.

According to

