The Prosecutor’s Office requests the opening of a trial against Joel Valle for the femicide of Flor García – Diario La Página

Prosecutors from the Cojutepeque headquarters presented this Thursday, the indictment against Joel Omar Valle, for the aggravated femicide of his wife Flor María García Valle, before the Specialized Court of Instruction for a Life Free of Violence for Women of Cojutepeque.

Among the requests of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) are the opening of a trial against Francisco Boanerges Valle Quezadacousin of the defendant in the case, whom the public ministry requested that he be tried for the crime of concealment.

Flor García disappeared on March 15, 2021 and after a series of tax and police investigations his body was recovered three months later, on June 29in a property that served as a rubble dump, at kilometer 32 of the Pan-American highway.

Flor García reported missing on March 15, 2021. | THE PAGE NEWSPAPER | Photo: Courtesy.

The Prosecutor of the case of the Life Unit of the Cojutepeque office maintains that “there are sufficient elements of documentary, testimonial and expert evidence for the process against the two defendants to reach the final stage of the trial”.

He recalled that the case is totally reserved and that therefore no details can be specified.

#Femicide | This morning, the @FGR_SV has presented an Accusation Report against Joel Omar Valle for the Aggravated Femicide of his wife Flor María García Valle, before the Specialized Court of Instruction for a Life Free of Violence for Women of Cojutepeque. pic.twitter.com/jTrHQCQbM2 – Attorney General of the Republic of El Salvador (@FGR_SV) April 7, 2022

Since the complaint was filed in March 2021 A series of investigations were carried out that allowed, during the first stage of investigations, the capture of the two defendants in the month of June.

#Femicide | Flor García disappeared in March 2021. The investigations coordinated with @PNCSV They allowed his body to be located and recovered in a property located at kilometer 32 of the Pan-American highway. The case is fully booked. pic.twitter.com/rxhVYZsP0t – Attorney General of the Republic of El Salvador (@FGR_SV) April 7, 2022

The female’s body was found after removing approximately 700 cubic meters of earth and debris, on June 29, 2021.

The Attorney General of the Republic, Rodolfo Delgadosentenced after finding the remains of the victim who “We can give them the certainty that we have enough evidence so that this case does not go unpunished”.