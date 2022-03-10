Related news

More Madrid advocates a more “feminist” medicine. The formation that leads Monica Garcia He considers that health science is “androcentric” and that this is evidenced by the fact that “the prostate is studied more than the menstrual cycle”.

This has been assured by the deputy of the environmentalist party in the Madrid Assembly, Loreto Arenillaswho is also a spokesperson for Inigo Errejon at the Women’s Commission, in a video shared through social networks. There, Arenillas lamented that Spanish science is “male chauvinist” because “there is hardly any evidence of how the Covid vaccine affects the menstrual cycle” or because “in anatomy manuals only the male body is studied unless they want to study the female reproductive organs”.

The deputy of Más Madrid also assures in said recording that women are diagnosed “later than men” in at least 700 diseases: “Being a woman is an extra risk factor for any disease“.

“We have the same pain, but we are prescribed analgesics and with them the causes are investigated,” reflects Arenillas, who adds: “Women consume five times more sedatives and antidepressants than men.” For all the above, she considers that medicine should adopt a “feminist perspective”.

Loreto Arenillas is known for other strident interventions, most of them linked to menstruation. But very recently she has made the leap to fame for ensuring that “stress is gendered and produces the exhausted woman syndrome” or for showing a penis (“fotopolla”) in the Madrid Assembly to denounce “digital violence”.

Always keep in mind what the whole family eats every day, when the washing machine is needed, what medicines our dependent person takes, what to do if our son or daughter gets sick.

It’s called mind load. We are well aware of this invisible inequality. pic.twitter.com/dJcyXUlONl – Loreto Arenillas (@Loretoarego) March 3, 2022

Last week, Arenillas argued in the regional Chamber that “mental burden” is something that “women know well”, since it is one of “the greatest invisible inequalities”. This is due, she said, to “having absolutely all planning, organizing, supervising, and decision-making tasks at home and in care under control.” For example, in “knowing what medicines to take” the son.

