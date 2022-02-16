the protagonist and director of Squid Game in Florence

Korean star Lee Jung-jae, actor of over 30 films, known to the “Western” public also for his recent performance in Squid Game, the globally successful Netflix series, will be the special guest of the 20th edition of the Florence Korea Film Fest, the most important Italian festival dedicated to the best of South Korean cinema, scheduled in Florence from 7 to 15 April at the La Compagnia cinema and online on the Più Compagnia and MyMovies platforms.





The festival, for the twenty years of the event, offers its audience a unique moment, organized for the first time in Italy, with the actor of one of the most viewed series of recent times. Also present will be director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who wrote and directed the Netflix series. The two guests will meet in a masterclass scheduled at the festival on Saturday 9 April.





Lee Jung-jae in Florence





A tribute will be dedicated to the actor, with 30 films in his career, a former model born in 1972 (the first in Italy of this magnitude) with a selection of 10 films that best characterized his artistic career: from the beginnings of “The young man “(1994) and” An affair “(1998) to” City of the rising sun “(1999), which sees him winner of two awards for best actor (Korean Association of Film Critics Award and Blu Dragon Award). The festival traces his career by presenting “Il mare” (2000) which had an American remake in 2006 which was also released in Italy with the title “The house on the lake of time” with Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves. And then “Asako in Ruby shoes” (2000); “New world” (2013) here, opposite Choi Min-sik; “The face reader” (2013), historical project by Lee Jong-suk, one of the highest grossing films in South Korea in 2013, with 9.1 million admissions; “Assassination” (2015) historical thriller set during the Japanese occupation of the 1930s up to the most recent “Svaha the sixth finger” (2019) in which the actor grapples with a mystery involving a Buddhist sect and “Deliver us from Evil ”(2020) which marks Hwang and Lee’s reunion after their 2013 film, New World.





The 20 years of the festival





To celebrate 20 years, the festival presents over 80 titles including feature films and short films with Italian premieres such as the opening film “Heaven: to the Land of happiness” by Im Sang-soo, cult director of Korean cinema (who will be a guest of the festival) and closing, the long-awaited “Escape from Mogadishu” by Ryoo Seung-wan, a box office blockbuster film in South Korea based on a true story, set during the civil war in Mogadishu when rival diplomats of the North and South Korea remain trapped.





This year’s novelties include the Webtoon & Cinema section, which focuses on digital comics designed to be read on smartphones (one in three Koreans regularly reads webtoons). The historical sections are also confirmed: Korean Horizons (the best homeland films of 2021); Independent Korea, a showcase of independent cinema that will host the works of young emerging directors and authors. Also confirmed the sections “Short, Short!” and K-Documentary, a selection of the best latest documentary works.





The event conceived and directed by Riccardo Gelli of the Taegukgi association is organized with the support of the Tuscany System Foundation, the Tuscany Region, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Italy, the Metropolitan City of Florence, the Municipality of Florence, the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Korea in Tuscany. , Korean Cultural Institute of Rome, Cassa di Risparmio Foundation of Florence, Cineteca Italiana of Milan, Nemo Academy; KOFIC – Korean Film Council and thanks to the new entry Marchesi Frescobaldi, the leading company in the production of wine in Tuscany, which has always been committed to the best interpretation of Tuscany abroad and which has invested in the cultural sector since the Renaissance – in this case with a glance to South Korea.





Sponsors: Marchesi Frescobaldi, Conad, Hotel Savoy, Antica Torre in Via Tornabuoni 1, Ville Sull’Arno, Grand Hotel Mediterraneo. Hyundai- Brandini, PAC Korean Food Products, Hite Jinro, Samyang, Gangnam Korean Restaurant, Trattoria Dall’Oste, Boccanegra Restaurant, Osteria del Borgo, Acqua al 2 Restaurant, ARCI.









Media Partner: AsianFeast.org, AsianWorld, Cinematographe, K-Tiger, Firenze Spettacolo, Movieplayer, Mugunghwa Dream, Mymovies, Novaradio, Radio Italia China, Radio Toscana, TaxiDrivers.























