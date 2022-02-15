The protagonist of “Squid Game” Lee Jung-jae guest at the 20th Florence Korea Film Fest

Sara Korean star Lee Jung-jae, actor known to large “western” public also for its recent interpretation in Squid Gamethe series Global hit Netflix, the special guest of the 20th edition of Florence Korea Film Fest, the most important Italian festival dedicated to the best of South Korean cinematographyscheduled in Florence from 7 to 15 April at the La Compagnia cinema and online on the platforms More Company and MyMovies.

Together with the actor will also be present director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who wrote and directed the series Netflix. The two guests will meet in a masterclass scheduled at the festival Saturday 9 April.

A tribute will be dedicated to the actor, with 30 films in his career, a former model born in 1972 (the first in Italy of this magnitude) with a selection of 10 films that best characterized his artistic career: from the beginnings of “The young man” (1994) and “An affair” (1998) a “City of the rising sun” (1999), which sees him winner of two awards for best actor (Korean Association of Film Critics Award and Blu Dragon Award).

The festival will retrace his career by presenting “The sea” (2000) which had an American remake in 2006 which was also released in Italy with the title “The house on the lake of time” with Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves. And then “Asako in Ruby shoes” (2000); “New world” (2013) here, alongside Choi Min-sik; “The face reader” (2013), historical project by Lee Jong-suk, one of the highest grossing films in South Korea in 2013, with 9.1 million admissions; “Assassination” (2015) historical thriller set during the Japanese occupation of the 1930s up to the most recent “Svaha the sixth finger” (2019) in which the actor grapples with a mystery involving a Buddhist sect and “Deliver us from Evil” (2020) which marks Hwang and Lee’s reunion following their 2013 film, New World.

Lee Jan jei

To celebrate 20 years the festival presents over 80 titles including feature films and short films with Italian premiere screenings such as the opening film “Heaven: to the Land of happiness” by Im Sang-soo, cult director of Korean cinema (who will be a guest of the festival) and at the end, the expected “Escape from Mogadishu” from Ryoo Seung-wanSouth Korean box office blockbuster based on a true story, set during the civil war in Mogadishu when rival diplomats from North and South Korea are trapped.

Between new this year the section Webtoon & Cinema, which places the focus on digital comics designed to be read on smartphones (one in three Koreans regularly reads webtoons).

Furthermore, the historical sections are confirmed: Korean horizons (best homeland films of 2021); Independent Korea, a showcase of independent cinema that will host the works of young emerging directors and authors. Also confirm the sections “Short, Short!” and K-Documentaryselection of the best latest documentary works.

The event conceived and directed by Riccardo Gelli of the Taegukgi association is organized with the support of Sistema Toscana Foundation, Tuscany Region, Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Italy, Metropolitan City of Florence, Municipality of Florence, Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Korea in Tuscany, Korean Cultural Institute of Rome, Cassa di Risparmio Foundation of Florence, Cineteca Italiana of Milan, Nemo Academy; KOFIC – Korean Film Council e Marquises Frescobaldi, the leading company in the production of wine in Tuscany.