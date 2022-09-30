The protagonist of ‘The Squid Game’ and Colin Arthur, stars at the next Sitges Film Festival

The 55 Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival, which will be held from October 6 to 16, will feature visits from the protagonist of ‘The Squid Game’, Lee Jung-Jae; director Michel Hazanavicius; the actress Berenice Bayo; the iconic Robert Englund and director Nacho Vigalondo, and will award special arts specialist Colin Arthur with his Grand Honorary Award.

At a press conference this Wednesday, the director of the festival, Ángel Sala, explained that the event has already sold out so far about 46,500 entriesfigures similar to those produced in 2017 and 2018, and has remarked that this year the traditional Zombie Walk will be recovered: “The party is back”, noting that Hazanavicius will be the godfather of the zombie walk.

Sala recalled that 40 years after the premiere of ‘Conan, the Barbarian’, Sitges will reward the special effects artist Colin Arthurwho already visited the festival as a jury in 1993 and has worked on films such as ‘The Shining’ and ‘The Neverending Story’.

The Méliès d’Or prize for this edition, awarded by the International Federation of Méliès Festivals, will be awarded to the composer Claudio Simonetti, musician behind some of Dario Argento’s most emblematic titles.

Visit from Freddy Krueger



Sala has announced new visits to the Sitges Festival, such as those of the Oscar-winning director Michel Hazanavicius and the Franco-Argentine actress Bérénice Bejo to present the remake of ‘One cut of the dead’, and the actor Robert Englund -the iconic Freddy Krueger– with the documentary ‘Hollywood. Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story’ which honors his career.

The actor will also visit the Sitges Festival Lee Jung Jaerecently recognized with an Emmy for his role in ‘The Squid Game’, to present his directorial debut, ‘Hunt’, a thriller with a political background.

Director Nacho Vigalondo He will also attend the Festival as the person in charge of ‘La alarm’, one of the episodes of the second season of ‘Historias para no dormir’, a remake of the classic by Chicho Ibáñez Serrador. These new visits are added to those already announced by directors Dario Argento, Edgar Wright and Quentin Dupieux, actress Eva Green, American director Ti West and animation figure Masaaki Yuasa.

The Sitges Festival will open with the film ‘Venus‘, directed by Jaume Balagueró and starring Ester Expósito, and will conclude with ‘Hasta los ojos: Bones and all’, by Luca Guadagnino and starring Timothée Chalament, Chloë Sevigny and Mark Rylance.

The Official Fantastic Competition Section will offer a disparate selection of themes and styles after the triumph of ‘Lamb‘ last year, and will include titles such as ‘Nightsiren’, by Tereza Nvotová; ‘The Knocking’, by Max Seeck and Joonas Pajunen; ‘We ceremonies’, by Simon Rieth; ‘Tropique’, by Edouard Salier and ‘Huesera’, by Michelle Garza.

The competition section will also have ‘Everything will be OK’, by Rithy Panh; Andrew Cumming’s ‘The Origin’; Medusa Deluxe, by Thomas Hardiman; ‘Sisu’, by Jalmari Helander -which was already awarded in Sitges for ‘Rare exports: a thug Christmas story’– and ‘Emily’, the debut of actress Frances O’Connor in directing on the life of Emily Bronte.