The protagonists of El Diablo Viste a la Moda could be others

The Devil Wears Fashion was released almost 16 years ago and has become a cult movie that has enchanted millions of viewers. Although very difficult to imagine, this film almost and would have had a completely different cast:

1- Anne Hathayway was the ninth actress who was contemplated for the iconic role of Andy in “The Devil Wears Fashion”

Rachel McAddams was director David Frankel’s favorite actress to such an extent that he insisted three times on offering her the role, the same three times that the actress rejected it. It’s hard to imagine why an actress would turn down working alongside the legendary Meryl Streep, however, Rachel McAddams wanted less flashy roles after her successes in Diary of a Passion and Mean Girls, so even though the studio was determined in having her as the protagonist of the story, she insisted in the same way not to do it. Other actresses contemplated for the role were: Natalie Portman, Scarlet Johansson, Kirsten Dunst and Kate Hudson.

Getty Imagesfiles Anne Hathaway in 2005’s “The Devil Wears Prada;” Rachel McAdams in 2004.

Apparently Anne Hathaway was so excited about getting the role, she called the producers frequently and showed up at one of their offices trying to convince her that she was the one for the character. In the end, it was Meryl Streep herself who would have the last word on her: she requested to meet her in person since she had seen her small participation in Secret in the mountain, so after this meeting, she called the producers saying that Anne was “great” and that they would work very well together. Hathaway upon learning that she got the role said “I remember running around my apartment screaming with joy.”

2- Emily Blunt almost did not get the role for “fodonga”

Emily almost didn’t play her fashionista namesake: On the day of the audition she was late to catch a flight so she was quite nervous about this, plus she wasn’t even auditioning for this role since her goal was a role in the movie “Eragorn”. The producers casually mentioned this other role in “The Devil Wears Fashion” to her and asked if she would mind reading it, to which she agreed. When reading the script she was wearing sweatpants and a plain t-shirt so she didn’t look like her polished character at all. A week later, the director asked her to do the casting again, but this time she would look more in keeping with her character. Of course, she got it right away.

3 – Meryl Streep Almost Turned Down The Role, So Her Salary Was Doubled

Although it is difficult to imagine this film without Anne Hathaway, or Emily Blunt; the role that definitely could not have been played by none other than Meryl Streep would be that of the iconic Miranda Priestly. But when the production house offered her the role, it was with a fairly low salary, so Streep ended up rejecting it. “The offer for me was slightly… almost an insult, since it did not reflect the value that I could bring to the project, so I said goodbye. So they doubled my offer.” Streep, who was 55 years old at the time and who to date has one of the most versatile film repertoires in Hollywood, had never before refused or negotiated an offer.

Likewise, she insisted on showing the scene in which we see her imperfect, vulnerable and without makeup because she wanted the public to feel empathy with Miranda without her armor of a successful businesswoman. Another scene that was cut from the film is the one where Miranda Priestly humiliates Hathaway’s character because of her cerulean blue sweater. Meryl insisted that it should be included because it perfectly showed the knowledge, mastery and influence in the world of fashion that her character possessed and the reason why she was respected to the point of veneration, in addition to helping the public to know the influence that this industry in everyone’s daily life, even those who think they don’t care about such superfluous topics.

