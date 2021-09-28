The protagonists of Harry Potter today are very rich, but of the saga they remember lights and shadows

Harry Potter is certainly a very successful saga. He made UK readers fall in love with him first, and then those around the world.

When Warner Bros transformed it into a long series of films that still lasts today, it has literally become a global phenomenon like very few others, consequently its characters are in the hearts of readers and cinematic viewers. The actors who played them have gained a lot from participating in the long-running saga of so many films. After the end of the Harry Potter film cycle they necessarily had the problem of relocating to a world of cinema and entertainment that saw them strongly linked to such a successful film.

Now adult actors

The same problem also happened to the protagonists of the Star Wars saga but also to many other actors who have achieved success by inextricably linked to very iconic characters. However, they have managed to carve out some interesting parts in the world of show business and their current assets are very important let’s see them together. Let’s start with the protagonist: the little wizard who gives his name to the saga and who evolves and matures during the various chapters. Daniel Radcliffe, it seems that his total assets today are around 110 million dollars. We then move on to Emma Watson, who has about $ 80 million. For her after the saga a collaboration with Disney arrived that allowed her to continue her career in style.

We then move on to Rupert Grint, who can boast a fortune of $ 50 million. He in particular in the interviews appeared the most impatient about that experience.

Beautiful and positive, on the one hand, but also a work that was too heavy and too intense, which lasted ten years without interruption. Too much pressure for a child.