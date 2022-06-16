the protagonists of ‘Kick-Ass’, 12 years later

A high school student obsessed with comics decides, one day, to become a superhero, despite the great inconvenience that it can mean for him not to have superpowers, no money, no muscles and, in fact, a clear motivation to be a superhero. That’s Dave, Kick-Ass, played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and who ends up being joined (rescued) by Hit Girl, Chloë Grace Moretz’s character.

Chloë Grace Moretz She has become one of the most popular young actresses in Hollywood. She born in ’97, she was 12 when she rolled kick-ass and the terrifying Let me inand just three years later she played the lead in the latest version of carrie.

In 2016 she was the university neighbor Terribilis in damn neighbors 2, and among his latest roles, in addition to being the voice of Wednesday in the two animated installments of the addams familyplayed Georgia in the Netflix movie Mother/Android.

Aaron Taylor Johnson It has become one of those essential secondary characters that, although they do not end up standing out among the “big” stars on the red carpet, embroider any role that falls into their hands. The second part of kick-ass premiered in 2013 and, after that, he has participated in other productions of both pull and Godzilla, nocturnal animals either Avengers: Age of Ultronwhere he gave life to Pietro Maximoff (Quicksilver).

In recent years we have seen him in other movies, almost completely unrecognizable. Just take a look at his role as James Douglas in the outlaw kingalongside Chris Pine, or his brief appearance as Archie Reid in the latest installment of King’s Man: The First Mission.

