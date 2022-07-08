The protagonists of Tren Bala showed how much they know about Latin America

It is enough to sit down and visit the networks to find a wide variety of videos in which North American citizens are questioned about how much they know about other countries outside their territory and end up giving unusual answers. But there are two figures of Hollywood who can proudly say that they are not part of this group: Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnsonwho faced the launch of the Bullet Train underwent a game organized by sony pictures.

The talents that will star alongside figures such as Brad Pitt, Joey King, Sandra Bullock and Bad Bunny the film titled Bullet Train they came out of the game with flying colours. In short, the challenge was to show them photos of iconic landscapes in Latin America so that they Taylor-Johnson and Tyree Henry Guess which country he belonged to. You can see the video under these lines.

+ What the movie Bullet Train will be about

On August 7, just a few days after its launch in the North American market, sony pictures will premiere in theaters Bullet train. The film will be framed within the action genre and due to the progress shown, it promises a lot. It is one of the studio’s tank premieres within this second semester of 2022, especially due to the number of figures that make it up, mentioned above.

The story of Bullet train will take place aboard the Nippon Speed ​​Line, a high-speed train in which five dangerous contract killers travel together. The problem is that each of them has a different objective and this will only confuse their stories and complicate their plans. It is clear that, despite being different missions, there will be a common point that unites them all and that will be revealed as the plot progresses.

David Leitch is the director behind this production, who counts among his credits with the direction of Dead Pool 2 Y Hobbs&Shawin addition to having helped in films such as John Wick. Emerging from the world of stunts, where he worked as a stuntman and stunt coordinator since the mid-’90s, he made the leap to the director’s chair in 2017 with Atomic Blondethe film starring Charlize Theron.