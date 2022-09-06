The protected. Good action scenes but lacking in idiosyncrasy

Synopsis

Anna (Maggie Q) was rescued and trained in the family business as a child by Moody (Samuel L. Jackson), a legendary assassin, her mentor and father figure. Twenty years later, Anna has become one of the most skilled hit men on the planet. When Moody is brutally murdered, Anna swears revenge and, to do so, teams up with Rembrandt (Michael Keaton), an enigmatic assassin. As the two grow closer, the confrontation becomes more and more dangerous.

A girl is saved from a country of death (this is how ‘The Protégé’ describes Vietnam) and taken to another world of death. The movie of Martin Campbell shows us a young woman in her thirties (Maggie Q) who has been trained for most of her life to kill, to be an assassin. In ‘Hunters’ plan, her mentor (Samuel L Jackson) is a rich man who eliminates scum around the world and welcomes or protects her, even though for this he has turned her into someone without scruples, capable of entering the darkest world to collect a reward.

The argument is very similar to the one we discussed in 2021 when they were released ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Y ‘kate’. Again we can say that we add a new movie with an action heroine. ‘La protege’ is one more grain of sand in the fight to match the image of actresses as protagonists of shooting and fighting movies. But although I liked the two titles that I have mentioned as similar, in the case of ‘La protege’ I cannot say the same. Far from saying that it is a bad movie if I have to admit that it has been very irregular in terms of its rhythm and lack of charisma.

To say that a film does not have charisma when the always flat intervenes Robert Patrick it is not strange. But having to use that expression when they appear in the cast Michael Keaton and Samuel L. Jackson already penalizes more in the final score. The great lack of this film, apart from the fact that it would have been better to step on the accelerator a little, is that it does not create its own universe. We enter a world of mafias or secret organizations but the idiosyncrasy is conspicuous by its absence.

Although she doesn’t have enough hook, Maggie Q, known for being one of the stars of ‘Divergent’ or for having played ‘Nikita’ in the 2010 series, moves well in action scenes or wielding a weapon. On screen the image of her pierces the celluloid and appears luxurious, but it is when she beats the copper with her fists that she stands out the most in this film, making even Michael Keaton sweat more than I suspect she will sweat in ‘The Flash’.

Martin Campbell is well known for his action movies, although he is hated for ‘Green Lantern’ (I don’t) he has made what for many is one of the best 007 movies of recent years, ‘Casino Royale’, although is below his ‘Goldeneye’ or classics like ‘Vertical Limit’ and the Zorro de Banderas movies. This time we are talking about a minor film in his filmography. The engine of the film is Maggie Q and it seems that it is a film designed to boost her career, but really the two engines that try to launch this rocket are Jackson and Keaton and their work is flat, without leaving their standards.

It’s hard to digest the script error related to L. Jackson or the fact that, as in a bad martial arts movie, everyone here knows how to fight. The turns are quite what we expected from the beginning. The effort to try to build the personality of the protagonist is minimal and that means that we neither empathize nor there is a real conflict that gives interest to the moments in which the bullets do not fly.

Premiere in Spain: March 18, 2022. Original title: The Protégé. Duration: 109 min. Country: USA Address: Martin Campbell. Script: Richard Wenck. Music: Photek. Photography: David Tattersall. Main cast: Maggie Q, Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Patrick, Ori Pfeffer, Ray Fearon, Madalina Anea, Florin Piersic Jr., Caroline Loncq, Velizar Binev, Ekaterina Baker. Production: Arthur Sarkissian Productions, Campbell Grobman Films, Seven Stars Entertainment, Millennium Media, Signature Pictures. Distribution: Vertex Cinema. Gender: action, suspense Official Web: http://millennium-media.net/mf-films/the-asset/