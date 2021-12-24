The protection of the third dose decreases against the symptomatic forms of Omicron

New data from the UK show this, providing evidence of the decline in protection against symptomatic disease with increasing time after the recall.

The protection of the third decreases against the symptomatic forms of Covid caused by the Omicron variant. This is shown by new data from the United Kingdom Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) which, in the technical briefing updated to December 17, announced the effectiveness of vaccines and booster doses in the real world. In the weeks since the discovery of the new coronavirus variant, several studies have suggested that Omicron may partially evade the immune response induced by vaccination or a previous infection, showing itself capable of evading the recognition of neutralizing antibodies.

The new report – which analyzes the effectiveness of two and three doses of the vaccine over time – pointed to one less efficacy of vaccination against Omicron and that protection from symptomatic forms decreases faster than Delta. The analysis considered both vaccinees with a full course of Astrazeneca, Pfizer or Moderna, and those who received the third dose with one of the two mRNA vaccines (Pfizer or Moderna).

The data show that, among those vaccinated with two doses of Astrazeneca, a booster with an mRna vaccine is 60% effective in preventing symptomatic Omicron disease two to four weeks after injection. After 10 weeks, however, Pfizer’s booster was only 35% effective. Moderna’s booster, on the other hand, was 45% effective for up to nine weeks.

The efficacy against symptomatic disease of two doses of Astrazeneca (ChAdOx1 – S) and a third dose of Pfizer (BNT1622b) or Moderna (mRNA – 1273) / UK Health Security Agency

Among those who received three doses of Pfizer, the vaccine’s effectiveness dropped from 70% one week after the booster to 45% after 10 weeks. In vaccinates with Pfizer who received the Moderna booster, on the other hand, the protection remained effective up to 75% at nine weeks.

The efficacy against symptomatic disease of two doses of Pfizer (BNT162b2) and a third dose of Pfizer (BNT1622b) or Moderna (mRNA – 1273) / UK Health Security Agency

The report was based on an analysis of approximately 148,000 Delta cases and 68,000 Omicron cases and also included recent data suggesting that Omicron infections are less likely to lead to hospitalizations than Delta infections. The findings, however, should be interpreted with caution, the agency noted, because there are still not enough serious cases to analyze the vaccine’s effectiveness against hospitalization, although experts believe this protection is supported. for both primary and booster doses.