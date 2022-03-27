The protégé, Maggie Q strikes again

Martin Campbell (Royal Casino2005) directs The Protected, a tape full of shots and game of identities. It stars Maggie Q (mission impossible 3 niikita), Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp fiction, The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray) and Michael Keaton (Birdman, Dopesick). In theaters March 18.

Trailer and synopsis of The Protected

TRAILER OF THE PROTECTED | VERTICINE

Anna (Maggie Q), is a contract killer with sensitive issues to resolve. She must find out who murdered her mentor and second father Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) while she performs the latest job she was given. This will take you back to her native Vietnam where she ran away from her 20 years ago and swore she would never return.

On this path of revenge, she will cross paths with a character who seems to know her well, Rembrandt (Michael Keaton), a mysterious murderer with whom she begins a relationship beyond the professional. Ana will have to revisit her past, hunt down Moody’s killer and find out the motivations of her new friend Rembrandt.

a well paid job

Moralistic murderers, unscrupulous businessmen and a lot of blood. These are the specimens that develop in the protégé. A new action thriller with Maggi Q in the lead and flanked by Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Keaton. The always solvent Martin Campbell directs this hat-trick.

We can attend to the trailer and we will quickly understand what the tape is about. A virtuous woman in the hit-man business out for revenge. A former soldier turned assassin who acts as the main character’s teacher and father. And a third in discord, another death professional who questions his work and his feelings. These are the entrails of the protégé. The stories of the three protagonists, colleagues by profession and united by the same reason, the feeling of having reached the end of their careers and the need to retire.

Even though the protégé It is an action movie, of assassins for hire, it shows a lighter tone and at times comic and even sentimental, different from others of the same genre. It is more of an approach to a story of professionals in the twilight of their careers or at the point where they must leave it. A search for redemption with a great final charity work, but through a path that is none other than the one they have always used, that of death. Something like the trivialization of murder, even turned into a business, totally realistic and lucrative.

the protégé

The tape is shown for what it is, an action thriller, without half measures, trusting in what it is, what it does and what it wants to show the public. That certainty of knowing what type of cinema he executes without comparing himself to anything and even gloating over certain scenic pirouettes, is his greatest asset. Although all this could lead to a mediocre product if it were not for all the names behind the project.

With a story signed by the creators of the Jonh Wick saga. Directed by the director, Martin Campbell, responsible for two of the most memorable Bond films of the 25 (Goldeneye, Casino Royale). With Maggie Q returning to her origins in Hong Kong action cinema but with the legacy of having worked on major Hollywood titles. A Samuel L. Jackson who imparts charisma and style to any project in which he participates. A mix between his Tarantino characters and his new adventures with Ryan Reynolds (the other bodyguard). And a Michael Keaton that surprises seeing him in this situation and that generates great curiosity and desire to know more about his character. The cast is closed by a Robert Patrick, luxury secondary, a badass, a tough guy, but reliable and honest.

With these names there is no doubt that it is a serious project, with high-level credits. With a simple argument and with merely playful pretensions, but that awaits certain surprises that will pinch us to wake us up from stillness. They will comment on the well-cared years of Maggie Q, how much Michael Keaton tries to fight and how great the mustache looks on Jackson. This is also cinema.