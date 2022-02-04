the protest in Cologno (Milan)

“Let’s defend jobs. No to 325 redundancies”. So said the big banner behind which on Thursday 3 February, in Cologno Monzese, the workers and, above all, the workers (mostly women) of Verti Assicurazioni, a multinational belonging to the Mapfre group, paraded.

After the announcement of the company, determined to outsource more than half of the staff, the employees protested by parading through the streets of the town north-east of Milan, starting from the headquarters in via Volta 16 and arriving in piazza Castello at Villa Casati, headquarters of the Municipality.

“The company – explain some workers – proposes to go to a satellite office at worse conditions, at half hours, half wages and without any guarantee. We feel thrown away like old shoes. The situation is truly humiliating. We are scared, also because more that administration contracts are not around “.

“I have been working in this company for 20 years, to which I have given my heart, my soul, always believing in it – says another employee -. For me, knowing that I could become a redundant was a bad blow. I am a single mother and first concern is how I will pay all the expenses, feed my daughter. Starting over at 45 is hard “.

“Along with outsourcing and redundancies – reads a note signed by the RSAs of Verti, Fisac ​​Cgil, First Cisl, Fna and Uilca – not only are the lives of hundreds of colleagues overwhelmed, as our dispute and the others mentioned make it explicit; what is pursued is a real production model, as our own CEO declares, within which digitization and automation of work processes are paired with greater exploitation and wages below survival levels “.