The protest of Mexican truckers that paralyzes 4 bridges on the border with the US.

Truck driver at the protest on the US-Mexico border

A long line of trucks from Mexico block the border crossing with the United States. Some truckers rest lying in their vehicles, others grill by the side of the road. It is their way of protesting the increase in security inspections to reach the neighboring country.

The governor of the border state of Texas, Republican Greg Abbott, ordered last week that step up surveillance at ports of entry to put a stop to human trafficking and smuggling.

This new and exhaustive control, which according to local media takes up to 50 minutes for each vehicle, increases the time it takes truckers to make their deliveries.

“Yesterday I did 17 hours between going and coming, when I normally do three hours,” he told Reuters Raymundo Galicia, a Mexican driver protesting on the Santa Teresa bridge that connects San Jerónimo, Chihuahua, with Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

