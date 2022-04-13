The protest of Mexican truckers that paralyzes 4 bridges on the border with the US.

Drafting

13 April 2022, 14:54 GMT Updated 4 hours

image source, Reuters

A long line of trucks from Mexico block the border crossing with the United States. Some truckers rest lying in their vehicles, others grill by the side of the road. It is their way of protesting the increase in security inspections to reach the neighboring country.

The governor of the border state of Texas, Republican Greg Abbott, ordered last week that step up surveillance at ports of entry to put a stop to human trafficking and smuggling.

This new and exhaustive control, which according to local media takes up to 50 minutes for each vehicle, increases the time it takes truckers to make their deliveries.

“Yesterday I did 17 hours between going and coming, when I normally do three hours,” he told Reuters Raymundo Galicia, a Mexican driver protesting on the Santa Teresa bridge that connects San Jerónimo, Chihuahua, with Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

“We are desperate because we have to wait up to 15 hours to cross into the United States,” said truck driver Pedro González.

So far they are four cross-border bridges blockedincluding one of the main border crossings with the US.

One of the main complaints of the truck drivers, in addition to the delay in their work, is that they have seen their income decrease. “They pay me the same if it takes me an hour or tenhours to cross so this is affecting us a lot,” Galicia said.

image source, JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ / Reuters Caption, Abbott has criticized Biden’s immigration policy.

The driver noted that if the delays continue, they will block more bridges.

The The Mexican government said in a statement that it rejects these measures and estimated that two-thirds of normal trade is being delayed. This, she said, cost “significant revenue” for both US and Mexican companies.

The US side has also rejected the measure. The Office of Customs and Border Protection of the United States (CBP) said in a statement that the waits at the border are due to “inspections additional and unnecessary” ordered by Abbott and which were causing “a critical impact on an already strained supply chain”.

Title 42

Just a week ago, Abbott announced that the Texas Department of Public Safety would ramp up vehicle inspections with a “zero tolerance policy” against trucks used by migrant smugglers.

He also threatened to send undocumented migrants to Washington DC on buses.

All this happened after the decision of President Joe Biden to eliminate the regulations that allowed them to be expelled due to the covid-19 pandemic, known as Title 42.

image source, Reuters

This regulation was approved during the pandemic, endorsed by Donald Trump and extended by Biden twice, and it was justified as a way to control the spread of covid-19. It will cease to apply from May 23.

The Republican, who is running for reelection as governor of Texas, said that Biden has applied an “open door” policy at the border that has led to “unprecedented” numbers of border crossings.

Additional inspections are conducted by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Its officials reported that as of Monday it had inspected more than 3,400 commercial vehicles and placed more than 800 “out of service” for violations that included defective brakes, tires and lighting.

They did not mention whether truck inspections had turned up migrants or drugs.

Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who is running against Abbott in the governor’s race, said Tuesday that inspections they were doing nothing to stop the flow of migrants and supply chain problems were getting worse.

Shortage at Easter

Groups opposed to the measure have warned that these inspections, far from achieving their objective of curbing illicit and human trafficking, may bring numerous financial losses and cause shortages of perishable products during Easter.

image source, Reuters

The National Chamber of Freight Transportation of Mexico estimated that the delays in the Reynosa-Phar bridge, one of those affected by the delays, caused economic problems with losses that reach the US$8 millions per day.

About 3,000 trucks cross that bridge on a normal day, the Chamber estimates. Is he largest land port for agricultural products entering the US

From the agency they asked Abbott to withdraw the order to avoid a “collapse in international cross-border operations.”

Other border ports affected are Tamaulipas, in Nuevo Laredo, and in Nuevo León, the Colombia bridge.

Mexico supplies About two-thirds of the products that are sold in Texas.

Joe Arévalo, owner of a cold store on the border, told the AP agency that, although the Texas state police have always inspected some trucks that cross the border, “they have never, never, ever raided an entire system or a chain of complete supply.

“we are living a nightmareand we are already suffering from a very delicate supply chain due to the pandemic and to try to grow the business,” Arévalo said.