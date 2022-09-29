The protest of the women of Tehran reaches as far as Padua

On Monday 26 September hundreds, mostly young people, under Palazzo Moroni, were asking for the support of the international community. An event born with a digital tam tam that attracted many people, a way to draw the city’s attention to the suffering that the families of these people, students or families who have resided in the city of the Saint for years. Also part of this community are Shore and Atousa, two Iranian women from Tehran who we met in their shop, “Agil Nuts”, where they sell dried fruit.

The protests in Iran began with the arrest and killing of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died on September 16 in prison in Tehran. She had been arrested by the “moral police”, her fault for not wearing the veil correctly. Since that day the protests have spread throughout the country, at least fifty people have died, but the number is absolutely approximate. Of course, hundreds of people have also been arrested. The protests are directed above all against Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, the country’s leading political and religious figure and exponent of the most intransigent and conservative wing of the Iranian regime.

«We ask you to help us to make the voice of all and all those who are protesting heard – they say – we need your support because it is very difficult to communicate from Iran. All lines have been cut and the internet is down. It is a difficult but decisive moment for the future of our country. What we are asking for is freedom and rights ”, they explain excitedly. The Iranian situation is constantly evolving and which is of great concern given how little human rights are respected in contexts of this type.