the protests against Bitcoin have been inflated

There are a few days left before the advent of bitcoin (BTC) which becomes legal tender in El Salvador; the protests against cryptocurrency adoption continue, while pro-BTC advocates are rejecting opposition to adoption and eagerly await the dawn of a new financial paradigm.

Source: a video screenshot, Reuters

Who participates in the protests against Bitcoin?

Reuters (via Yahoo) broadcast images of street protests in which “retirees, veterans, retirees with disabilities and workers” participated, which the news agency said “expressed their concerns that the government would start paying. their pensions in bitcoins instead of dollars “.

The footage showed people carrying “No to bitcoin” and “No to corrupt money laundering” signs.

Some carried placards printed by the leftist group of the Popular Resistance Movement (MPR-12), while a number of protesters carried a banner that read:

“The working class rejects cryptocurrencies. No to bitcoin “.

Reuters quoted a member of the Supreme Court of Justice workers union, Stanley Quinteros, who said:

“We know this currency fluctuates dramatically. Its value changes from one second to the next and we will have no control over it. “

Did the media blow up the news about El Salvador?

But some rejected the protests and argued that the media had tried to blow them out of proportion. Conservative commentator Jose Valdez shared a video of a small group of protesters and has written on Twitter:

“Protests, in traditional media, which are paid to maintain the status quo, and including the international media, have been inflated with great titles … But the reality is this: [Le proteste ammontano a] eight people who do not understand what they are opposing because they do not even know how it works or what they are fighting against ”.

Felissa Cristales, a popular opposition MP from the ARENA party who has notoriously sided with Bukele on a number of issues, has tried to downplay the talk of the protests. Has written:

“Remember that the government opposition will always complain about Bitcoin. Some because they don’t know what it is and others because they want to defend the interests of the banks. Don’t be surprised by this. On September 7 we will start using bitcoin and the doubts will vanish.”

But who opposes the bill BTC will no doubt have taken note of the comments of the highest authority of the Catholic Church in the country – Escobar Alas, archbishop of San Salvador – who, in a video shared by La Prensa Gráfica, also expressed doubts about crypto.

Alas said the public “fear” bitcoin adoption. He urged the government to allay such fears by trying to educate the public and put an end to the “lack of information” provided to ordinary people on the subject.

Bitcoin Chivo

The president of El Salvador Nayib Bukele, meanwhile, was not in the mood to focus on dissenting rumors, but turned to Twitter to triumphantly post a promotional video for the state-run Chivo bitcoin wallet, due out on September 7.

Some welcomed the news on Twitter, including @ ElisabettaZacc2, who he wrote I “can’t wait” to use the app to send money to family in El Salvador without having to pay $ 14 on a $ 100 remittance.

El Salvador: center of gravity for Bitcoin

Bukele hopes to turn El Salvador into a center of gravity for the Bitcoin world and hopes to achieve this by holding a Lightning Network summit in the nation in the fall.

The event will be titled Adopting Bitcoin – A Lightning Summit 2021 and its minds they stated that its goal was “to bring the Bitcoin and Lightning communities together”, with a focus on “transitioning over 6 million people to the Lightning network”.

But Bukele and his supporters may still have some wrinkles to smooth out in their BTC adoption plan.

The media ElSalvador.com has revealed some details of the assistance that the government has requested from the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) before 7 September.

And the request seems to indicate that the BTC law will be just the beginning of a legislative initiative focused on cryptocurrencies. According to the report, the government has asked CABEI to help him hire a consulting firm that will create a “deep diagnosis of the bitcoin ecosystem”. The company should therefore propose a regulatory and legal framework that would help strengthen the penetration and adoption of BTC in the country.

The government wants interested companies to submit proposals and says it will close the bidding process on September 14.

The same media also released a photo essay showing some of the economic operators in El Salvador preparing to accept BTC and others claiming to be opposed to the idea.

Subjects ranged from pizza operators and the founder of a grocery delivery startup to market traders selling vegetables and clothing, as well as a bike shop manager and car wash owner that accepts BTC.

Some have expressed concerns about the lack of “education” provided by the government and the “distrust” of bitcoin in general. But others were more optimistic, calling the adoption of BTC an “interesting initiative” and saying they were “excited” by the government’s move.

