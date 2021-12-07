The protruding ears will no longer put us to shame now that we know these elegant and super simple hairstyles

Those who know the power of make-up and wigs know well that with small tricks you can look more beautiful and attractive. Those who have some small physical defect may have already thought about resorting to surgery, but it is often not necessary if we know the right solutions.

Thin lips, double chin, sunken eyes, all these “defects” can be disguised with a simple make-up. Likewise, protruding ears can be hidden in some very simple ways. In fact, we will find out how protruding ears will no longer shame us now that we know these elegant and super simple hairstyles.

Sometimes it takes very little to hide the flaws

One of the most common defects among all ages is protruding ears. Many women of the show in the past and nowadays have resorted to surgery to modify this imperfection. Although various non-invasive methods are proposed to reshape the ears, the scalpel still remains the only solution to eliminate them completely.

In reality, as in any case, protruding ears may not even be considered a defect and become the stylistic code that identifies a look. Just think of the singer Gaia, Emma Watson or Bianca Balti.

If, on the other hand, we are not willing to accept this characteristic of ours, we can adopt tricks to hide it and make it go completely unnoticed.

Some women with prominent ears avoid wearing gathered hairstyles because they don’t want to highlight the flaw. Actually, the solution is to try a retro bun that covers the ears.

To achieve it we will have to start with a parting in half and then we will let the front hair cover the ears entirely, to then be collected in the bun. This hairstyle smacks of the 1930s, Tina Modotti and a bygone era. The ears will be completely covered and we will highlight our face and its qualities.

If, on the other hand, we love loose hair, we must avoid creases that leave the ears in plain sight and we can do it with a simple trick. At the end of the styling or hairstyle we have to take a small front lock and let it go down to the side of the ears. We can put some gel or hairspray, so that it stays in place for a long time. We got elegant and refined hair and our flaw will still remain a secret.

