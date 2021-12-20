This is today’s proverb of December 20: ‘E ccapère sènteno e sse ntrícano; ‘e bbarbiere do’ e mpechiere.

Let’s find out what the meaning of the saying is and why it is so loved by people.

The proverb of December 20: ‘E ccapère sènteno e sse ntrícano; ‘e bbarbiere do’ e mpechiere

Who has not happened in life to say at least once “” E ccapère sènteno e sse ntrícano; ‘e bbarbiere do’ e mpechiere “?.

The translation and the meaning of the saying are quite clear:

Evidently due to the type of work they do, the combers and barbers are gossipers and intriguing.

The Almanac of the day

It happened today

1845 – Astronomer Karl Ludwig Hencke discovers asteroid 5 Astraea

1924 – Adolf Hitler is released from Landsberg prison

1951 – Electricity is produced for the first time by an experimental nuclear reactor (EBR-1), built near Arco, Idaho

1955 – After a referendum, the British government declares the city of Cardiff the capital of Wales

1960 – The National Front for the Liberation of Vietnam is formed

1973 – Spanish Prime Minister Luis Carrero Blanco dies in Madrid following an ETA attack

1987 – In the Philippines, the MV Doña Paz ferry collides with the tanker MT Vector. The fire that developed and the consequent sinking of both boats caused the largest disaster in the history of navigation with more than 4000 estimated victims.

1989 – The United States sends troops to Panama to overthrow the government of Manuel Noriega

1995 – American Airlines Flight 965 crashes in Cali, Colombia, killing 159 people

1999 – Portugal returns Macao to the People’s Republic of China

2006 – Piergiorgio Welby dies, the first real public case of passive euthanasia in Italy

2007 – A painting by Pablo Picasso and one by Cândido Portinari are stolen from the Art Museum of Sao Paulo, Brazil

Born

Amedeo Letizia – Italian actor and film producer (December 20, 1966)

Chiara Francini – Italian actress (December 20, 1979)

Francesco Brandi – Italian actor (December 20, 1982)

Todd Phillips – American screenwriter, director and film producer. He directed Parto Col Folle in 2010 with Robert Downey Jr. and Zach Galifianakis, in 2009 The Hangover with Ed Helms and Heather Graham (20 December 1970)

Ludovica Gargari – Italian actress (December 20, 1997)