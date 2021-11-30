the proverb of November 30th

Whoever does well has to be excised. This is the proverb of today November 30th.

Let’s find out what the meaning of the beloved saying is and why it is loved so much by people.

The translation and the meaning of the saying are clear enough. The reason for this gesture is linked to the fact that the subject has not yet understood human ingratitude and ungratefulness.

The Almanac of the day

1872 – The first international football match takes place in Hamilton Crescent, Scotland

1954 – In Sylacauga, Alabama, a meteorite weighing almost 4 kg, after having pierced the roof of the house, enters the living room of Ann Elizabeth Hodges

1981 – Cold War: in Geneva, US and USSR representatives begin negotiations for the reduction of medium-range nuclear weapons in Europe (meeting fails on December 17)

1982 – Michael Jackson releases Thriller

1989 – Alfred Herrhausen, Deutsche Bank adviser is killed in an attack on the Rote Armee Fraktion.

1998 – Deutsche Bank announces purchase of Bankers Trust for $ 10 billion, creating the largest financial institution in the world

2004 – A Lion Air airline crashes to the ground in Surakarta, Java. The tragic accident causes about twenty victims.

2013 – After a charity event for Typhoon Haiyan victims, well-known actor Paul Walker and friend Roger Rodas crash into Hercules Street near Kelly Johnson Parkway in Valencia, Santa Clarita, California, both dying of burns and trauma.

Born today

Ben Stiller – American actor. Several films in which he plays in various roles including in 2010 “I Presento I ours” with Robert De Niro and Jessica Alba and in 2009 “Un Microfono Per Due” with Jason Schwartzman and Anna Kendrick (November 30, 1965)

Fabio Fazio – Italian TV presenter (November 30, 1964)

Sabrina Nobile – Italian TV presenter (November 30, 1971)

Photo: Naples historical center facebook page