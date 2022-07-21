The Provincial Council joins Ontinyent’s claims for the closure of the Internal Medicine service

Ontinyent continues to move around closure of the Internal Medicine floor of the Hospital. In the July plenary session of the Valencia Provincial Councilthe capital of the Vall d’Albaida obtained the support of the institution, which will ask the Ministry of Health for explanations for this fact.

It was thanks to one motion of La Vall Ens Uneixdefended by the deputy for Ontinyent, Joan Sanchiswhich achieved support of Compromís, Partido Popular and Ciudadanos. The PSPV-PSOE, for its part, was left alone with its vote against the reopening of the Internal Medicine plant of the Ontinyent Hospital.

Today they are scheduled to travel to this city Joan Baldovispokesperson for Compromís in Congress and daddy oakstrustee in Les Corts who, together with Nico Calabuigcouncilor and local spokesperson, will meet with the union representatives of the Hospital de Ontinyent and will present the Compromís proposals in view of the lack of doctors in the Valencian health system.

The deputy of La Vall Ens Uneix, Joan Sanchis, in a plenary session of the Diputación de València

Defend the needs of the Vall d’Albaida

Joan Sanchis thanked the groups for their support of the motion and expressed her astonishment because “the PSOE has once again put forward the political acronyms that citizens of the Vall d’Albaida and also of the Costera, the Canal de Navarrés and the Ribera Alta”.

The motion presented by La Vall Ens Uneix had as its objective “defend the need for the inhabitants of the Vall d’Albaida to have the service they deserve and also because upon reopening the emergency service of the Lluís Alcanyís Hospital in Xàtiva would be decongested.

A service that, according to Sanchis, is already noticing the effects. “There are many users who are already going directly to the Hospital Lluís Alcanyís, collapsing the emergency service of this center because they know that the plant in Ontinyent is closed”, he pointed out during the plenary session.

Demonstration against health cuts in Ontinyent

mass mobilization

On June 28 around 4,000 people took to the streets to demonstrate against the closure of the internal medicine plant of the General Hospital of the city throughout the summer.

Jorge Rodriguezmayor of the town, met a week before with Margaret Llaudesdirector of the Department of Health Xàtiva-Ontinyent, to convey the citizen’s discomfort.

Llaudes explained to the mayor that changes in the internal medicine service will take place from July 1 to September 30some explanations that for Rodríguez were “unsatisfactory”, since the city “does not have to lose any type of service even momentarily”.