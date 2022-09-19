The Provincial Council subsidizes equipment for Social Welfare with €2,673.07

The Department of Social Welfare of the Diputación de Alicante has awarded the City Council of La Nucía a subsidy of €2,673.07 for the acquisition of equipment for the Department of Social Welfare. Thanks to this financial aid, different office furniture has been acquired for the Multipurpose Room of the El Calvari Social Center, headquarters of the council.

Inside of Subsidy line of “Activities of Social Promotion and Acquisition of Equipment. 2022 annuity”, the Diputación de Alicante has granted financial aid of €2,673.07 to the Department of Social Welfare of the City Council of La Nucía.

Calvari Multipurpose Room

This grant from the Diputación de Alicante has been allocated equipping the Multipurpose Room of the El Calvari Social Center in La Nucía, a building that houses the Department of Social Welfare. The financial aid of the provincial entity has made it possible to acquire a boardroom table, 12 chairs for meetings and cabinets.

In the El Calvari Social Center a multipurpose room has been created, used by the various professionals of the department’s social primary care team of Social Welfare of La Nucia. It provides: care for minors in groups, families or individualized care, among others. All this improvement in equipment results in a better social service for users of social services. The ultimate goal is to provide the best possible service to the citizens of La Nucía.