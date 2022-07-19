The Provincial Council will request explanations from Health for the closure of Internal Medicine in Ontinyent

The motion presented by Joan Sanchis has had the support of political groups with the exception of the PSOE, who has voted against the reopening of the Internal Medicine plant

The Valencia Provincial Councilat the request of the Vall Ens Uneixwill request explanations from the Ministry of Health for the closure of the Internal Medicine plant of the Ontinyent Hospital.

The motion defended by the deputy for Ontinyent, Joan Sanchis, this Tuesday, had the favorable votes of the rest of the political groups (PP, Ciudadanos and Compromís). The PSOE, for its part, was left alone in its vote against the reopening of the Internal Medicine plant of the Ontinyent Hospital.

Thus, at the end of the plenary session, the deputy of the Vall Ens Uneix, Joan Sanchis, thanked the groups for their support of the motion and expressed his astonishment because “the PSOE has once again put the citizens of the Vall d ‘Albaida and also from the Costera, the Canal and the Ribera Alta”. The motion proposed by the Vall Ens Uneix had the objective of “defending the need for the inhabitants of the Vall d’Albaida to have the service they deserve and also because reopening the emergency service of the Lluís Alcañiz Hospital would decongest.” A service that, according to Sanchis, is already noticing the effects. “There are many users who are already going directly to the Lluís Alcañiz Hospital, which is causing the emergency service of this hospital to collapse because they know that the plant in Ontinyent is closed,” Sanchis pointed out during the plenary session.

The deputy stressed that in this plenary it has been demonstrated that the Vall Ens Uneix “is the only voice that defends the interests of the citizens of Ontinyent, because we are the ones who bring the voice of the region to the Diputación. We do not owe ourselves to any acronym politics but to our people”. Sanchis remarked that “in the plenary session of the Diputación it has been shown that the needs and demands of the Vall d’Albaida are now heard. We said it at the beginning of the legislature and we maintain it: we have come to defend and give a voice in the towns of the Vall d’Albaida”.