The provocation of Greta, the agreement on the fossil and the commitment in extremis of Italy: what happened today at Cop26

It is difficult to tell if the glass is half full or half empty. Having reached the fifth day of work at Cop26 in Glasgow – the one dedicated to renewable energy – the scenarios that open up are uncertain. Science paints a more than compromised climate situation, but global leaders are launching encouraging proclamations. At the opening of the proceedings, the UN presented theAdaptation Gap Report, which shows that the commitments made so far are nowhere near sufficient to achieve the goal of + 1.5 ° C. But if all the promises made at the summit are fulfilled, it is the scientists themselves who recognize the real possibility that the increase in temperature remains below 2 degrees centigrade. The International Energy Agency (IEA) said the promises made at the Conference, if fully fulfilled, would limit global warming to 1.8 ° C. Meanwhile, however, global carbon dioxide emissions are returning to pre-pandemic levels, as explained in the Global Carbon Project’s annual report.

What happened today

At the top of the list of events today, November 4, is the announcement of the agreement between 25 countries – including Italy – to end subsidies to foreign fossil fuels by 2022. Between big it was signed by the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Denmark. China, India, Russia, France and Germany are left out. There was also another important announcement, that of the agreement between more than 40 countries to abandon coal from energy sources in the coming years. The good news, however, comes with two bad ones. First of all, there is still no agreement on the date: it is not known when they will complete the transition. Second, the main polluters in the world – the United States, China, India and Australia – who have not signed the pact. Big countries’ advances – such as funding – still lead to too many steps backwards, and even Cop26 president Alok Sharma admitted much more needs to be done.

The image of the day

Until a few hours ago, the countries that had signed the agreement on stopping fossil financing outside their borders were 24. The addition of Italy came at the last moment, so much so that this morning, in the presentation of the agreement, it was not marked on the map.

The tweet of the day

While deals and announcements continue to unfold in the COP rooms, climate activist Greta Thunberg continues to launch her provocations. This is no longer a climate conference, he tweeted. «It is the greenwashing festival of the Northern part of the world. A two week long celebration of the usual business and bla bla bla ».

What has been decided so far

Agreement on stopping deforestation: the 114 countries in which the 85% of global forests have promised to stop the practice by 2030;

Agreement on the cut of methane gas emissions, 80 times more impact on the environment than Co2: 105 countries agree to cut them by 30% by 2030. In the EU they don't sign Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria, Latvia, Lithuania and Romania;

Loan commitment to South Africa: USA, UK, France, Germany and the European Union allocate 8.5 billion for the ecological transition of the South African country.

Agreement against financing for the fossil industry: 25 countries, including Italy, the United States and Canada, undertake to stop all projects they funded abroad on fossil fuels by the end of 2022;

40 countries pledge to get out of coal: 23 countries are committed for the first time to eliminate it from energy production. Among them are Indonesia, Vietnam, Poland, South Korea, Egypt, Spain, Nepal, Singapore, Chile and Ukraine. Not to sign the agreement are Australia, India, China and the United States.

The video of Open

