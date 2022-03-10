The provocation of Paolo Suárez to the Municipal fans – Prensa Libre

The Argentine Valentín Castellanos opened the scoring in the 29th minute for the MLS champions, who saw how the Panamanian Manuel Gamboa equaled at 60 for nationals.

With a trio of South American strikers, the New York City FC beat Communications 3-1 on Tuesday at the start of the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League .

The also Argentine Maximilian Moralez gave New Yorkers air with the 2-1 in 65 and the young Uruguayan striker Santiago Rodriguez signed the final 3-1 in 71 at the Pratt & Whitney stadium in East Hartford (Connecticut), where New York City FC served as local.

“I think we deserved more than the result we got, the game was more even. But we know that we have to play at home and we still have 90 minutes”, declared the Uruguayan. Willy OliveraCommunications Technician.

The cream fans, in social networks, showed their sadness but they are also full of optimism thinking about the second leg that will be played on next Tuesday, March 15 (7:00 p.m.) at Doroteo Guamuch Flores.

After the cream defeat, the Uruguayan Paolo Suarezformer albo player, took the opportunity to say that he feels proud of the team and also dedicated a few words to the followers of Municipal.

“… and they are seriously making fun of us who have seen these games for years only on TV. Those who lose at home against Achuapa“Wrote the also ex-soccer player of Isidro Metapán.