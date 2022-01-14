the provocative sentence from the Inter secretary

What happened between Bonucci and Inter secretary Mozzillo? A reconstruction of the facts brings to light a detail not yet known. A sentence would have ignited the hearts of the Juventus player: already disappointed by the defeat in the 121st, he would have interpreted those words as a provocation.

Juventus defender Bonucci faces hard-nosed Inter manager Mozzillo.

The poison is at the bottom of the Super Cup. The goal in the 121st minute of Alexis Sanchez is a bad blow to the Juventus, of those who make the coronary arteries high or jump nerves. Giorgio Chiellini collects the tremendous blow and reacts with a lot of fairplay and consoling Alex Sandro – author of the mistake that paved the way for Inter’s victory – and applauding on the sidelines the opponents who celebrate on stage lifting the trophy. Massimiliano Allegri And Leonardo Bonucci they go on a rampage: blood boils in their veins and mixes with adrenaline creating an explosive mix of anger and disappointment.

The coach unleashes it by throwing screams like stones at the referee, Duties, to whom he reproaches everything using very harsh tones. The defender, on the other hand, becomes the protagonist of the dispute with the Inter secretary, Cristiano Mozzillo. One did not appear, but only emerged in the reconstruction of that tumultuous post-match inside the changing rooms when it is almost impossible to keep calm. The other, on the other hand, had ample prominence for mimicry, for the facial expressions that characterized the face to face taken from a short video that shows what happened in those frantic minutes. In those moments when the tactical foul was screamed from the Juventus bench to allow for the substitution and entry of Bonucci. In those moments when everything has changed due to the sudden touch of the central.

The dispute between Leonardo Bonucci and the secretary of Inter, Cristiano Mozzillo

The central Juventus and the national team was on the sidelines, ready to take over to be part of the list of players selected to take penalties. There has never been the time, the opportunity for the goal arrived a few seconds from the end of even extra time. It is at that moment that the crime occurs. Bonucci is a bomb of rage, the trigger – according to the reconstruction published by Corriere dello Sport – is a sentence from the Inter secretary who, not included in the list, should not have been there on the pitch.

Bonucci infuriated: Juve called the “tactical foul” to let him in, Inter scored

Words that in those moments of tension the footballer feels on the skin as a provocation. And the exchange becomes furious. “Come in now”, Mozzillo would have said, happy for the success of Inter arrived on the edge of the triple whistle. “What the fuck are you doing … don’t cheer up in my face … I’ll kill you”, Bonucci’s reaction to that statement uttered almost between the teeth is furious and hints at a push. “What are you doing?”, the response of Mozzillo who dodges while another person stands between him and the player. The Sports Judge will fine Bonucci of ten thousand euros and Inter Milan five thousand for the irregularity committed by his member. It is the pose at the bottom of the Super Cup.