the prudence of Brussels and the sanctions of Biden- Corriere.it

from Giuseppe Sarcina

While the White House in Washington pushes to hit Russian exports, Europeans are looking for alternative plans

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT

WASHINGTON – Gas complicates the confrontation between the US and the EU on possible sanctions to be applied to Russia in the event of aggression against Ukraine. A two-day discussion on the merits has just ended in Washington, with tables on needs, on possible alternative sources, on delivery times. Biden administration pushes hard to hit Russian oil and gas exports hard. Or at least this is the line shared by the Pentagon and by the majority of Biden’s advisers. Here is their analysis: in 2014 Vladimir Putin occupied Crimea and then Donbass; the economic and financial sanctions actually did nothing, as Crimea became a republic of the Russian Federation and Moscow controls eastern Ukraine. Now there is a risk of repeating that pattern: it’s okay to disrupt Moscow’s financial system, but if you really want to punish Putin, it is necessary to intervene on the main asset: the production of hydrocarbons.

The Europeans, however, are not ready to follow the hawks of the White House. Yesterday, Tuesday 8 February, during a press conference in Washington, we asked Joseph Borrell, High Representative for Common Foreign Policy and Security, Joseph Borrell, about the position of the countries of the European Union. Borrell’s response: Does he want to know if we’re ready to turn off all the taps? The answer nooo…. Borrell added that the US and Europe have perhaps never been as united as they are now. But it is clear that political harmony has yet to materialize in an emergency plan for gas supply. The Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, pointed out to her interlocutor, the Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm, that the EU could cope with a partial reduction of Russian supplies for two to three months, equal to about 40% of the needs. European. Therefore, alternatives are frantically sought. The discussion started from a survey of the market. Qatar willing to increase deliveries to Europe, but it would not be enough, as Emir Tamim Bin Hamadi Al Thani explained to Biden himself, at the summit in Washington on January 31 last. Commissioner Simson confirmed that you need something else: I too am in constant contact with the Qatari government.

The United States can increase liquid gas (LNG) supplies. Exports to Europe (including Italy) have grown in the last three years to reach 22 billion cubic meters in 2021, almost double compared to 2019. But still a fraction compared to the approximately 180 billion cubic meters sold annually by the Russians to the Old Continent.

American oil companies are willing to accelerate. But they ask for guarantees. First, they urge the Biden Administration to unlock licenses for gas exploration, extraction and production. Europeans, on the other hand, are asking for contracts over the medium to long term. The reasoning of the industries is simple: why would we have to make heavy investments to meet a demand that could only last a few months? The big US energy companies want to continue selling gas to EU countries even if the crisis with Ukraine returns. A problem, moreover, also raised by Qatar. The Ukrainian crisis, therefore, intersects with the energy conversion plans of the European Union. Commissioner Simson explained to the Americans that the EU has in any case planned to cover 20% of its energy needs with natural gas. There could therefore be room to close new multi-year supply contracts with US producers as well.