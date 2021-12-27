Tech

the PS Store database mentions the release date on PS4 and PS5

After offering advances on the dimensions and preload of Horizon Forbidden West, the curators of PlayStation Game Size claim to have traced one of the most awaited information by PS4 and PS5 users in the folds of the latest update of the PS Store database, namely the God of War Ragnarok release date.

In conducting the usual daily datamining operations on the “silent” updates of the PlayStation Store database, the guys of the PS Game Size team report that they have noticed changes to the section of the God of War Ragnarok card concerning, precisely, the date of marketing .

According to the curators of the now famous social portal of data miner of the Sony digital store, the launch of the next adventure of Kratos and Atreus should take place on the day of Friday 30 September 2022. As PS Game Size members themselves point out, the date indicated could be a simple placeholder, presumably due to a further update of the God of War Ragnarok PS Store page that should occur in the next few days.

While we wait to receive a confirmation or a definitive denial to the rumors reported “indirectly” from the PlayStation Store database, we invite those who follow us to take a look at the splendid PS5 fan made cover dedicated to God of War.

