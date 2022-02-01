the PS5 version weighs half of the PS4 one – Nerd4.life

The PS5 version of Dying Light 2 Stay Human weighs half that of the PlayStation 4. This is what we found out on Twitter. Precisely, we are talking about 25 GB against the 50 GB of the old-gen version.

The information was shared by user @ MaxHolton97 and was then shared on Twitter by PlayStation Game Size. As you can see from the image below, the PS5 version of Dying Light 2 Stay Human weighs 25,419GB, but can be launched after downloading 21,782GB. The PS4 version, on the other hand, asks for 50,967 GB.

PS5 Download Menu: Shows the two versions of Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Based on @ MaxHolton97’s profile, the game version should be that Australian. The weight of the Italian version may be a few GB different. PlayStation Game Size had in fact shared these details recently, stating that the European version of the game would have reached 30.86 GB (except in Germany, where it weighs 24.846 GB).

In any case, what matters is that the weight of the PS4 version is double that of the PS5. All this was probably achieved thanks to the best data compression capabilities of the Sony next-gen console.

Putting aside the console version, today we also got to find out details about the anti-tamper technologies that Dying Light 2 will use on PC.