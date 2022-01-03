Tech

the PS5 viewer will go into production shortly in China, reveals analyst – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
PlayStation VR 2, the new viewer for virtual reality intended for owners of PS5, will enter production shortly in China, according to an analyst who revealed which company will be responsible for making the components.

According to Bloomberg, Sony will launch PlayStation VR 2 in 2022, and these rumors seem to support this hypothesis, with a announcement official that should therefore arrive shortly from the Japanese house.

The reason is obvious: exactly as it happened for PlayStation 5, the start of mass production could lead to the real risk of leak due to the impossibility of controlling all employees along the production chain. Hence the need for an official reveal in a short time.

Goertek, a Chinese company, will undertake the mass production of Meta Cambria and PlayStation VR 2, and that will happen very soon, “wrote analyst Brad Lynch on Twitter, adding a series of details on the other components made by the company.

According to some rumors that circulated months ago, the technical specifications of PlayStation VR 2 will be impressive, so we are talking about a powerful and sophisticated viewer, able to create high quality VR experiences.

