the PSG deprived of three executives for the decisive match!

While PSG could play for the title of champion of France this Wednesday, Mauricio Pochettino’s team will have to evolve without three of its executive players.

Yet another blow for Paris and its team! On the eve of facing Angers, Paris Saint-Germain is deprived of Lionel Messi, Marco Verratti and Presnel Kimpembeall packages, according to the information provided by the Parisian club.

The Argentine star will not be able to take advantage with his teammates on the ground in the event of a coronation, against SCO d’Angers, tomorrow night (9 p.m.). Injured at the level of the ankle, the number 30 of the PSG suffers from a ” inflammation of the left Achilles tendon “.

Italian midfielder, Verratti, is suffering from a knee injury, as is defender, Presnel Kimpembe. The situation will be reassessed for the three Parisians in the next 48 hours.

An expanded list of absentees

Decidedly, Paris is not done with the injuries of its proteges. Even worse, Neymar Jrscorer in the last Classico, against Marseille (2-1), will also be absent due to suspension.

Among the unavailable players are some Draxler (right knee), Herrera (hamstrings), or Paredes (pubalgia). All are recovering from an injury and will therefore not be traveling to Angers. Abdou Diallo (right knee) and Layvin Kuzawa (calf lesion) will also not be present.

This meeting against the Angevins could be the decisive match, depending on the performance of the Parisians that evening, and the final result between Marseille and Nantes, which will take place at the same time.