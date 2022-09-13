the PSG group to challenge Maccabi Haifa

What’s next after this ad

Tomorrow evening, Paris Saint-Germain will face Maccabi Haifa on the lawn of the Sammy Ofer Stadium. For this meeting counting for the second day of the group stages of the Champions League, Christophe Galtier will have to do without Presnel Kimpembe, absent for six weeks. Keylor Navas (back) and Renato Sanches (right adductor injury) are also missing.

Despite everything, PSG will count on 21 players summoned to make the trip. Among them, we find the Neymar-Messi-Mbappé trio, who will be well on the trip.

The PSG group:

Donnarumma, Sergio Rico, Letellier, Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Juan Bernat, Nuno Mendes, Nordi Mukiele, El Chadaille Bitshiabu, Danilo Pereira, Vitinha, Verratti, Fabian Ruiz, Zaire-Emery, Carlos Soler, Pablo Sarabia, Mbappé, Neymar Jr, Messi, Ekitike

🆗🗒️ The group for the trip to Haifa #MACPSG — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) September 13, 2022

