the PSG group with Mukiele, but without Ekitike – Foot11.com

This Sunday, July 31, Tel-Aviv will be the playground of the Champions Trophy between PSG, defending champion, and FC Nantes, the last winner of the Coupe de France. The kick-off will be given from 8 p.m. More

A highly anticipated game

That’s it, we’re finally there! This Sunday evening, the 2022-2023 hexagonal exercise begins with a confrontation of the most interesting between PSG and FC Nantes. A week later, all stacks, it will be up to Ligue 1 to regain its rights.

But when it comes to the Trophée des Champions, all eyes are bound to be on PSG. It must be said that the club of the capital has quite widely made the news this summer. Between the extension of Kylian Mbappé against all odds, the appointment of Christophe Galtier, the induction of Luis Campos and the various recruits, the last few weeks have been somewhat busy.

Mukiele in, Ekitike out

Facing the Canaries, this will therefore be the first opportunity to see the PSG version Christophe Galtier in action. The face displayed by the new recruits will also be particularly scrutinized. And in this sense, a certain vagueness reigned as to the participation of two of them. If the presence of Vitinha is hardly in doubt, the question was rather about Nordi Mukiele and Hugo Ekitike.

📃 2️⃣2️⃣ players selected to compete in the #TDC2022 🆚 Nantes this Sunday, July 31 at 8 p.m. at the Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv. ⤵️ — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) July 29, 2022

Indeed, this day, the newspaper The Team explained to us that a decision would be made this Friday morning. And it did indeed fall. Indeed, this afternoon, PSG unveiled its list of 22 players selected for this deadline. Thus, Nordi Mukiele is indeed part of the group concocted by Christophe Galtier. On the other hand, the Rouge et Bleu will face Nantes without Hugo Ekitike.

For the rest, the Parisian group is without great surprises. Note the presence of young Warren Zaire-Emery (16 years old). In addition, as expected, Kylian Mbappé, suspended, is absent.

The PSG group against FC Nantes:

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Rico

Defenders: Juan Bernat, Nuno Mendes, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Abdou Diallo, Presnel Kimpembe, Nordi Mukiele, Achraf Hakimi

Midfielders: Vitinha, Marco Verratti, Warren Zaire-Emery, Danilo, Leandro Paredes, Idrissa Gueye