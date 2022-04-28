the PSG star has formalized his relationship with a sublime brunette, wow!

A photo to formalize his relationship

A big PSG star alongside French Kylian Mbappé and Argentinian Lionel Messi (they form what is called the ‘MNM’ trio), Neymar Jr is also a very coveted man. It’s millions of young women who can now only wipe away their tears. Indeed, the international player is no longer a heart to take. And when we see the woman who shares his life, we say to ourselves that the competition is tougher than a place in the Champions League final (which he has only reached once with his current team, as a reminder ).

She is a Brazilian influencer who managed to melt her heart. Her name is Bruna Biancardi and she is absolutely sublime. On his Instagram account, the player did not hesitate to highlight his companion by writing his words: “Bruh, beautiful. I wish you all the best things in this world, may you achieve all your dreams. The day is yours but the gift is ours. So happy to have you in my life. I like You. » The pretty brunette was quick to respond with an equally cute comment: ” Thank you for this incredible gift, for this surprise and for having thought of every detail, Neymar. Having my family that day with me is very special! I like you“.

A complicated situation for Neymar at PSG?

The arrival of Neymar at PSG in 2017 was a real event. As a reminder, he was playing at the time at the Barcelona club. After a long soap opera of several weeks, the news falls and Neymar finally signs with PSG against the sum of… 222 million euros (his release clause). It is still today the most expensive transfer in the history of football. He demands a big salary to play in the capital, so expectations are high. Neymar must take Paris to the Champions League final. The club does not hide it: it’s the trophy that he misses, it’s the trophy that it is imperative to win. Checks are blank signed to achieve this.

But what has been the record since 2017? Unfortunately, he is very thin. In 2020, the club reached the final but failed to beat Bayern Munich. And if some great victories are to be noted, they do not allow the Parisian club to leave with the precious trophy. This year, the final takes place exceptionally in Paris. But it will be without the capital team since PSG were eliminated in the eighth round by Benzema’s Real Madrid.

Therefore, the fans are not soft on Neymar, especially since he has been injured several times and therefore missed crucial games in the race for the cup. But Neymar doesn’t take offense, as he told ESPN Argentina: “It was surreal that part of the public came out of the stands. The whistles? They’ll get tired of whistling because I still have three years left on my contract! I’m staying for three years, so stop or you’ll have to catch your breath.”

Neymar and Mbappé: the magic duo?

It is all the more surprising that the club from the capital does not manage to climb to the very high level of European competition when you see the players on the score sheet. Although Sergio Ramos has played very little (he arrived in supposedly exemplary form but ultimately spent almost the entire season injured), the club can count on Kylian Mbappé, undoubtedly one of the best active players in the world.

But now, Mbappé is being courted by Real Madrid, a club he would like to join. Difficult to know for the moment if he will leave France for Spain. The club are doing everything they can to keep him and are ready to pay the price. It would not be a question of money for the young Frenchman. He is hungry for trophies, he wants to make history, and no doubt fears that the Parisian club manages his ambitions, his team, his coaches badly..



