The PSG star is in a relationship with an ATOMIC bomb!

If you were wondering if Neymar Jr. was a heart to take, the answer is: no! Indeed, the Paris-Saint-Germain star recently formalized his relationship with a certain Bruna Biancardi. A few days ago, the latter celebrated his 28th birthday, the young man of 30 years posted a photo accompanied by this message: “Bruh, beautiful. I wish you all the best things in this world, may you achieve all your dreams. The day is yours but the gift is ours. So happy to have you in my life. I love you. “ In response, the hot brunette replied: “Thank you for this incredible gift, for this surprise and for having thought of every detail, Neymar. To have my family on this day with me is very special! I love you”.

This Sunday, April 24, Bruna Biancardi in turn published a snapshot of her and her famous darling, with the caption: I love you. The photo was taken during the celebration of the new title of Paris Saint-Germain, crowned champion of France this Saturday for the tenth time, in the residence of Neymar. An event in which Lionel Messi, Leandro Paredes, Ander Herrera, Keylor Navas, Sergio Ramos, Angel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi.

PSG fans vs Ney

After the meeting between PSG and Lens on Saturday April 23, the Brazilian striker spoke about his whistles for several matches. Before the end of this match, the ultras left the spans of the Parc des Princes: “It was surreal for some of the crowd to come out of the stands. The whistles? They’re going to get tired of whistling because I still have three years left on my contract! I’m staying for three years, so stop or you’ll have to resume your breath”, he reacted with irony to the microphone of ESPN Argentina. Indeed, the international auriverde is linked with the club of the capital until 2025.

Sylvain Majadahonda