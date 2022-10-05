The PSOE of Villaquilambe joins the request of the Faculty of Medicine for León

The Municipal Socialist Group of Villaquilambre, through its spokesman, Jorge Pérez Robles, has registered a motion in which it demands that the Junta de Castilla y León carry out an in-depth study of the project for the Faculty of Medicine demanded by Leonese society and that , if favorable, include this degree at the University of León (ULE) in the map of degrees in the autonomous community.

The motion, which will be debated at the next municipal plenary session, considers “a legitimate aspiration of Leonese society” to be able to count on these studies at the ULe, an initiative that has already been favored by both the rector of the University and the College of Doctors of Castilla y León and that is justified “in the need for health care by an increasingly aging population”, to which is added “the urgency of covering the retirements of the professionals who are currently providing their service in primary care in the next ten years.

Long history of studies related to medicine



“In addition, the University of León has a long history of studies related to medicine, through the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, a 170-year-old center and the embryo of the university itself,” recalls Pérez Robles, “currently, this academic institution offers a large number of degrees in the biomedical branch, such as nursing, physiotherapy, biotechnology and, recently, podiatry, which can contribute to providing knowledge and teaching in some of the areas related to medicine”.

For the socialist spokesman, it should also be remembered that “the city of León has a university hospital that has the necessary accreditation for teaching and research, which is already collaborating today in multiple investigations with university centers.” And he concludes by pointing out how the presence of a Faculty of Medicine on the Vegazana Campus “would be a great opportunity for León, but also for Villaquilambre, since the proximity would generate synergies in the municipality.”