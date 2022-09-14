The PSOE takes the ‘Sara Law’ to Congress

The PSOE has taken this Tuesday to the Congress a Proposal Not of Law (PNL) on cosmetic surgery and the fight against intrusiveness and pseudoscience, also known as ‘Sarah Law’to promote the necessary actions to guarantee patient safety in this area, ensuring that all health activities are carried out by medical professionals.





The PSOE is preparing a compromise with the parliamentary groups that it will take to Congress next Thursday for approval. The name of the NLP refers to Sara Gómez, who died last January after undergoing liposculpture in Murcia.





“She was operated on by a doctor who did not have the specialty. After that, she was transferred to an ICU and she died as a result of serious injuries “, recalled the defender of the PNL, the deputy of the PSOE Marisol Sanchez Jodar. “I hope that we will be able to achieve unanimity without nuances, without objections and without reproaches,” she added.





Specifically, the PNL of the PSOE highlights the need to set common criteria on control and compliance of the regulations together with the Autonomous Communities and within the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System, of the health centers authorized by the U.47 Aesthetic Surgery care unit.





They ask the Government “to fight for the eradication of any intrusiveness and pseudoscience that affects the different specialties of medical professions”





It also asks to provide patients with information on the skills and techniques that Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery specialists and other medical specialists can perform in accordance with the skills of the official training program for their specialty.





On the other hand, it is urged to modify the Royal Decree 1277/2003, of October 10which establishes the general bases on the authorization of health centers, services and establishments, in order to reinforce the corresponding articles of the standard, and strengthen the guarantees that all health activities are carried out by professionals who have the qualification officially recognized.





Citizens, Vox and Popular Group have submitted an amendment to NLP. Specifically, on behalf of Ciudadanos, the deputy William Diaz, has requested that the Government commission a study to find out the state of intrusiveness in Health and “better limit what each health professional can do”; as well as that the planned sanctions are applied and that the national plan also addresses pseudosciences. The Popular Group has requested that all the guarantees of the Patient Law be fulfilled.





Specifically, the PP deputy, Elvira Velascohas criticized that the PSOE “voted against the NLP to regulate health advertising, which sought to eradicate situations that have generated serious prejudice, such as Sara, and that could avoid a lot of malpractice.”





VOTES IN FAVOR





On the other hand, the Plural Group, Republican Group, PNV and United We Can they have already announced that they will vote in favour, although the Plural Group has expressed its disagreement with the fact that in the NLP “different topics are mixed, because the questions are confused”. They have also recalled that trespassing is already regulated in the Penal Code.





For her part, the deputy of United We Can, Rosa María Medel, commented that “it is not just a matter of legislation.” “If the administration is not willing to supervise the teams and the qualifications of the doctors and professionals who work in private clinics, there may be irregular situations that endanger people’s health“, he commented, to sentence that “supervision will allow intrusion to be detected”.

