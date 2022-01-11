The psyche cannot be seen or touched, so no “bonus”

The last minute cancellation of the “bonus” of 50 million euros to give an immediate answer to psychological problems after two years of pandemic in which the institutions have done almost nothing about this has aroused disconcertment. Many people were outraged and a completely private and spontaneous subscription in four days reached almost 200,000 signatures on change.org.

Today the demand for Psychology and Psychotherapy has greatly increased, a survey on our professional community tells us at least 40% (Ist. Piepoli for CNOP Oct. 2021). But it is a fact held back by the socio-economic barrier that exists between an increasingly widespread and felt need and an almost exclusively private response. The same research documented that 48.5% of people who, despite having sought help, were unable to start treatment or had to stop almost immediately for economic reasons.

It is therefore clear that the profession is sought after but we are forced to work only in the private sector and to say a lot of no in the public, where we are very few and almost only in second level specialized services – mental health, addictions, neuropsychiatry – and therefore forced to take care of ourselves of the most severe cases and emergencies, and with very little time to devote. While we should be present in the offices of family doctors and pediatricians, in the community services, however they are called (districts, counseling centers, community houses, etc.). To intercept the malaise, the onset disorders, all forms that benefit more from psychology than drugs, and prevent them from worsening. And we should be in hospitals, where inmates often experience traumatic situations, and they need attention and support as people and not just as bodies.

A politician explained to me this difficulty of the institutions in understanding the importance of the psychological dimension because the psyche is not concrete, it cannot be seen or touched. The brain, on the other hand, is concrete and therefore it is easier to imagine a cure made of chemistry and a psyche as a simple reverberation of neurons.

Yet basic things in life, such as health, have the same status as the psyche. They cannot be seen with their eyes, they cannot be touched with their hands, but, let’s face it, they can be felt. And how if they feel!

Even life has the same status. Can anyone tell me in which specific part of the body life is located?

The fundamental aspects that make us human beings – life, health, the psyche – are systemic, complex concepts, which do not coincide with a particular physical organ, but “emerge” as a property of the whole and condition, regulate, everything. ‘together. Certainly the psyche needs the brain but the brain needs the psyche as well: psychic activity develops it, shapes it and modifies it.

We live immersed in a world of relationships, of which we are only in a small part aware, and life, health and the psyche are “hubs”, that is, fundamental hubs in the networks that bind the parts of us, bind us to others and all to the environment. If we do not understand the importance of these dimensions so real and present that however are not weighed with the scales, are not touched with the hand and are not measured with the meter, we will face the present and the future without the necessary awareness, without the culture we need. And technology or the economy alone will not be enough, indeed they will do damage.

And we cannot continue to see these dimensions only negatively: life when it ends, health when it is lacking, the psyche when it does not work. The factors that promote life, health and the psyche must be considered and valued. Because people have understood that life must be lived and it is not just a “being biologically alive”, health must be promoted and defended, the psyche must be made to grow, it must be listened to and supported. And I think it is clear to everyone how much the three things are connected.

In light of all this, 50 million for the psychological bonus is a small investment but a great sign: we understand the importance, we are with you, we will do our part.