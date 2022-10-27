The psychological drama movie and real events that triumphs on Netflix, you must see it before they remove it

The weekend is approaching and with it the opportunity to consume new film productions, series and movies from the comfort of your sofa, bed or in your living room through platforms of streaming And if you are one of the people who have already turned the Netflix catalog upside down and still cannot find the ideal title to get carried away for approximately an hour and a half, the tape that we recommend below could meet your expectations because it is about a psychological drama film that will keep you attentive to each scene.

We talk about the movie “Girl, Interrupted”or by its title in Spanish “Innocence Interrupted”, is an American psychological drama feature film from 1999, this production is directed by James Mangold, and despite the fact that it was released 23 years ago, this film is considered one of the favorite movies for lovers of tension in the cinema.

A film that you should not miss on the platform

The film is considered by many lovers of the seventh art as a jewel in its genre because it touches on an intense plot that is also based on real events, since it is inspired by the memories of Susanna Kaysen, and within the plot the protagonist bears the same name. The film follows a young woman who, after a suicide attempt, spends 18 months in a hospital. psychiatric between 1967 and 1968. We recommend you watch this movie before it is removed from the platform, because Netflix constantly removes the oldest films to renew the catalog.

The film starred Winona Ryder with Angelina Jolie as co-star, it is worth noting that for her performance in this film Jolie received the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2000. The cast of the film is complemented by the participation of Clea DuVall, Brittany Murphy, Whoopi Goldberg , Elisabeth Moss, Angela Bettis, Vanessa Redgrave and Jared Leto.

“Girl, Interrupted” follows the life of Susanna Kaysen, a young woman who, like many girls her age, 24, feels confused, insecure and struggles to understand the world she lives in and faces, however, one day she suffers from a severe headache and decides to take a bottle of aspirin complete, which is named as a suicide by everyone, lesser by her, who refuses to see it as such.

After she is diagnosed with a personality disorder, her psychiatrist decides to admit her to the Claymore Hospital. There, Susanna meets Lisa, GeorginaPolly and Janet, a group of misfit girls with whom she strikes up a close friendship she has never had before, with whom she will face pain and grief on a confusing path to find herself.

