The psychological reason why we think about things so much

The mental health has recently become one of the key factors to maintain good general healthas mental state has been shown to directly affect physical health.

In fact, intrusive thoughts, dwelling on things too much, or getting stuck in the same worries It can end up affecting psychologically and physically.

This is how the psychologist Tomás Navarro explains it in his book Think pretty (Zenith): “Thought always has the last word. We are slaves of our thoughts and we are at their command. They can help us expand our life or they can limit it. This is the difference between animals and us, who have the most developed brain and where thought is generated,” explains the author in an interview for Infosalus.

The reason why we turn to the same thing

“Our body is all one and stress is related to the immune system, for example. So if I interpret things that are not, I create unnecessary stress in myselfwhich can ultimately lead me to get sick”, adds the expert.

When you think about the same thing too much, it is possible that those thoughts end up influencing our healthgenerating stress, nerves or even anxiety or depression.

In addition, you have to know that most of the intrusive thoughts, the ones that are given the most thought, are usually irrational, repetitive. This is due to seeks to provide an answer to a problem or concern that, in general, only exists in our mind.

Also, in those recurring thoughts, we try to find a solution to calm our state of nerves, a solution that is only momentary, since shortly after the same thoughts usually reappear, creating again stress and nerves. It is not easy to get out of this vicious circle.

Tips to avoid overthinking things

Thus, it is important to learn to think well and to know how to distinguish and separate the thoughts that are rational. of those who harm us and do not let us move forward.

Tomás Navarro indicates to the same medium a total of eight errors to avoid for free the mind from excess thoughts And don’t overthink things.