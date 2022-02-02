The psychological suffering of adolescents: males are worse off in Trentino. Covid, isolation and the risk of depression – Chronicle

TRENTO. There are important “gender differences with respect to the way of living and dealing with the pandemic. Teenage girls seem to have generally had greater difficulties than their male peers: they are on average more worried, with higher levels of stress, more frequently perceive worsening in social relationships and an increase in conflicts within the family “.

This is one of the conclusions of the investigation into “Generation Z”, now in its fifth edition and presented to the Trentino school community.

The research, curated by Sara Alfieri and Adriano Mauro Ellena for Iprase, is part of the wider national survey promoted by the Youth Observatory of the Toniolo Institute in Milan.

The results are the result of questionnaires completed by adolescents from 13 schools in Trentino in the period between 26 March and 1 June 2021 and dedicated meetings and focus groups, conducted between May and June of last year.

Females also report having a harder time concentrating on studyingsee the quality of their free time worsened and miss their pre-pandemic life more.

They are also struggling more with Dad and perceive less support from the family in teaching activities. Perhaps in an attempt to compensate for “direct” social relations – continues the survey – they use smartphones more than their male peers (who instead have increased the use of video games).

In general – concludes the survey – Trentino adolescents seem to have withstood the brunt of the pandemic more than their peers in other regions of Northern Italy: they are on average less worried about the pandemic and the fear of being infected, more frequently report improvements in relationships with teachers and classmates, report worsening less frequently in daily life and perceive fewer problems motivating themselves to study and fewer problems “technicians” (ability to access devices, Internet connection, etc.) with the Dad.

The results of an investigation are worrying about the suffering of young people in a pandemic promoted by the Soleterre Foundation and the Trauma Research Unit of the Catholic University of Milan.

To a sample of 150 teenagers between 14 and 19, last December it was asked what were the prevailing feelings and thoughts related to the lockdown and the pandemic: 69.3% say pandemic trauma has become part of their identity; 34.7% said they had a hard time falling asleep.

17.3% of adolescents, overwhelmed by the pandemic, think it would be better to die or say they want to harm themselves (2% almost every day and 15.3% more than half of the days).

More precisely, 40.7% of teenagers said they have difficulty making sense of what they feel; 34% of not being able to control their behavior when upset; 50% get angry with themselves when they feel upset; 64% of the sample thinks that without covid, today they would be a different person; 69.3% say that pandemic trauma has become part of their identity; 34.7% say they find it hard to fall asleep; 12% of the interviewees declared that they did not feel fit; 36% say they feel sad.

“I believe there is, in our country – says Damiano Rizzi, president of Soleterre and developmental psychotherapist – an urgency that comes before all the others: take care of the mental health of children and adolescents by developing clinical guidelines to alleviate the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic through public health strategies “.





“We cannot consider mental pain a problem linked only to a specific age group, but – warns Rizzi – it is the problem of an entire country: if 17.3% of young people aged 14 to 19 thought ‘almost every day ‘is more than half of the days’ that, in relation to one’s current state of mind, it would be better to die or hurt oneself because of the pain that life causes, we are talking, in absolute values, of over 490 thousand individuals in potential danger and who need immediate psychological assistance to avoid worse outcomes “.

A global mental health crisis is underway, especially among the very youngexplains a study published in JAMA Pediatrics: the incidence of depression and anxiety among adolescents has doubled compared to before the pandemic and a large meta-analysis, which included 29 studies conducted on over 80,000 young people, showed that today one in 4 adolescents , in Italy and in the world, has the clinical symptoms of depression and one in 5 signs of an anxiety disorder.

This widespread mental distress risks placing a serious risk on the future health of children.

This was stated by experts at the national congress of the Italian Society of Neuropsychopharmacology.

The probability of mental disorders is particularly high among older children who more than children, psychiatrists explain, have been affected by the restrictions that have not allowed them to live in serenity and together with their peers, fundamental moments of growth, from the first relationships to the examination of maturity.

All this is also confirmed by a second study on 1500 children and adolescents, published in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

A situation that can unfortunately have negative consequences in the long term: it has been shown that suffering from depression during childhood and adolescence is associated as adults with worse health, mental and beyond, and with greater difficulties in relationships and in life. general.

This is especially true for those who have persistently suffered from depressive symptomsExperts warn, being constantly ‘subdued’, especially during adolescence, has more negative repercussions than a single depressive episode, even very early, if this is then resolved.

It is therefore necessary, is the warning of the specialists at the congress, “intercept the mental distress in children and interveneusing the most appropriate tools for each individual case and taking into account the peculiarities associated with young age “.