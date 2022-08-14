The psychological thriller of Amazon Video to not move from the sofa

One of the most watched series on Amazon Prime Video is Cruel Summera psychological horror thriller that hooks you from the first episode. This series has been produced by the production of actress Jessica Biel (The Sinner) and tells the story of two young Kate, a very popular girl who disappears one day in that town in Texas, and Jeanette, a quiet and studious girl who is accused of being involved in her disappearance.

One of the hits of Cruel Summer is that your story is told in three different moments in time in the summer time of 1993, 1994 and 1995. Also the good interpretation of the actors Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia and Froy Gutierrez.

Cruel Summer It has 10 episodes and has been created by Bert V. Royal for Freeform. Although the series premiered in April 2021, right now it’s in the top 10 most viewed on Amazon Prime Video.

A story in 3 summers

The action of Cruel Summer occurs on July 4 in three different years, 1993, 1994 and 1995. In the first summer, the story is told before Kate’s kidnapping, the second when the event occurs and the third what happened after, since it tells how the steps of Kate and Jeanette, another teenager who dreamed of having her own life, left. crossing.

In the third summer we see how Jeanette has achieved her goal and currently enjoys the company of her boyfriend and her friends. A cold and calculating teenager who has achieved what she wanted due to Kate’s misfortune. But some questions float in the air: Where is Kate? Who has kidnapped her? Do the police have any leads?

A good deal on Cruel Summer

Cruel Summerwhich can be seen on Amazon Prime, stars actresses Chiara Aurelia and Olivia Holt. The actress Chiara Aurelia gives life to Jeanette and we have already seen her in the movie El Juego De Gerald” (2017) and on television in the series Tell Me Your Secrets or The Brave.

Actress Olivia Holt who plays the role of Kate He has also worked on the film One as different as me and in the series Wasabi Warriors Y Cloak and Dagger, among other. Another of the actresses that stands out in the series is Harley Quinn Smith who plays the character of Mallory Higgins. Also in the cast are actors Froy Gutierrez, Andrea Anders, Michael Landers, Ben Cain and Blake Lee, among others.

Cruel Summer it is an intense psychological thriller series sure to be enjoyed by those who have enjoyed hits like Big Little Lies, The Undoing either the girl from before.